Neumann boys rally for subdistrict victory
View Comments
spotlight top story

Neumann boys rally for subdistrict victory

{{featured_button_text}}
Neumann

No. 7 Wahoo Bishop Neumann outscored Ashland-Greenwood 15-3 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 52-43 win in the boys Class C1-4 Subdistrict final Thursday night at Waverly High School.

Neumann (18-5) trailed the Bluejays 40-37 at the end of the third quarter.

Taylen Pospisil scored a game-high 19 points for Neumann while Joe Fisher added 14 and Trey Ahrens ended with 12 points.

BISHOP-NEUMAN 52, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 43

Ashland-Greenwood 11 11 18 --43 
Bishop-Neumann12 16 15 --52 

Ashland-Greenwood--Kissinger 9, Jacobsen 13, Bergsten 2, Nafzinger 7, Kitrell 4, vonRentzell 8.

Bishop Neumann--Pospisil 19, Lilly 2, Kmiecik 3, Ahrens 12, Fisher 14, Miller 2.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News