Neumann boys rally for subdistrict victory

No. 7 Wahoo Bishop Neumann outscored Ashland-Greenwood 15-3 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 52-43 win in the boys Class C1-4 Subdistrict final Thursday night at Waverly High School.
Neumann (18-5) trailed the Bluejays 40-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Taylen Pospisil scored a game-high 19 points for Neumann while Joe Fisher added 14 and Trey Ahrens ended with 12 points.
BISHOP-NEUMAN 52, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 43
|Ashland-Greenwood
|11
|11
|18
|3
|--
|43
|Bishop-Neumann
|12
|16
|9
|15
|--
|52
Ashland-Greenwood--Kissinger 9, Jacobsen 13, Bergsten 2, Nafzinger 7, Kitrell 4, vonRentzell 8.
Bishop Neumann--Pospisil 19, Lilly 2, Kmiecik 3, Ahrens 12, Fisher 14, Miller 2.