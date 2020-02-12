Neumann boys rally past Yutan
Neumann boys rally past Yutan

Wahoo Bishop Neumann rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Yutan 58-49 in boys basketball action Tuesday night.

Yutan led 33-30 after three quarters but the Cavaliers outscored the Chieftains 28-16 in the fourth quarter to improve to 14-4 on the season.

David Lilly led Neumann with 22 points and Trey Miller added 10.

Carter Tichota led Yutan with 15 points while Trey Knudsen and Brady Timm scored 13 points apiece.

BISHOP NEUMANN 58, YUTAN 49

Bishop Neumann1528 --58 
Yutan11 10 12 16 --49 

Bishop Neumann--Pospisil 8, Lilly 22, Kmiecek 8, Ahrens 6, Fisher 4, Miller 10.

Yutan--Knudsen 13, Hays 8, Timm 13, Tichota 15.

