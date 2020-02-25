Neumann earns big win over Arlington

No. 7 ranked Wahoo Bishop Neumann defeated Arlington 72-44 in the Subdistrict C1-4 semifinals Tuesday night at Waverly High School.
Joe Fisher scored a game-high 21 points in the win. Taylen Pospisil added 10 points for Neumann which had 10 players scoring.
Junior Aiden Foreman and sophomore Colby Grefe led Arlington in scoring with 16 points apiece.
Neumann will meet the winner of Tuesday's late game between Douglas County West and Ashland-Greenwood at 7 Thursday night at Waverly High School.
BISHOP NEUMANN 72, ARLINGTON
|Arlington
|1
|14
|13
|16
|--
|44
|Bishop Neumann
|14
|19
|14
|25
|--
|72
Arlington--Grefe 16, Kirk 3, Smith 4, Nielsen 1, Foust 4, Foreman 16.
Bishop Neumann --Pospisil 10, Haberman 4, Lilly 6, Kmiecik 6, Ahrens 9, Cada 2, Fisher 21, Kenney 3, Miller 8, Worta 3.