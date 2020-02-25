Neumann earns big win over Arlington
View Comments
spotlight top story

Neumann earns big win over Arlington

{{featured_button_text}}

No. 7 ranked Wahoo Bishop Neumann defeated Arlington 72-44 in the Subdistrict C1-4 semifinals Tuesday night at Waverly High School.

Joe Fisher scored a game-high 21 points in the win. Taylen Pospisil added 10 points for Neumann which had 10 players scoring.

Junior Aiden Foreman and sophomore Colby Grefe led Arlington in scoring with 16 points apiece.

Neumann will meet the winner of Tuesday's late game between Douglas County West and Ashland-Greenwood at 7 Thursday night at Waverly High School.

BISHOP NEUMANN 72, ARLINGTON 

Arlington114 13 16 --44 
Bishop Neumann 14 19 14 25 --72 

Arlington--Grefe 16, Kirk 3, Smith 4, Nielsen 1, Foust 4, Foreman 16.

Bishop Neumann --Pospisil 10, Haberman 4, Lilly 6, Kmiecik 6, Ahrens 9, Cada 2, Fisher 21, Kenney 3, Miller 8, Worta 3.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News