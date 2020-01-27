{{featured_button_text}}
Neumann

Addi Ernstmeyer and Kayla Steinbauer scored 10 points each to pace Lincoln Lutheran (6-7) over Bishop Neumann Friday night in girls basketball action.

Lauren Thiele’s 10 points paced Neumann (1-13).

Thiele added 15 points in a 49-36 loss to Harlan, Iowa Saturday night.

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 38, BISHOP NEUMANN 23

Lincoln Lutheran 13 10 11 --38 
Bishop Neumann  9--23 

Lincoln Lutheran--Wachal 2, Poppe 6, Bergt 7, Ernstmeyer 10, Kreizel 3, Steinbauer 10.

Bishop Neumann--Polacek 4, Chvatal 2, Thiele 10, Spangler 3, Most 3, Toline 1.

HARLAN, IOWA 49, BISHOP NEUMANN 36

Bishop Neumann12 11 --36 
Harlan14 14 12 --49 

Bishop Neumann--La. Thiele 15, Chvatal 9, Polacek 4, Most 3, Sylliaasen 3, Bosak 2.

Harlan--Leinen 14, Van Baale 12, Schmitz 8, Wicks 5, Cheek 5, Hall 3, Leinen 2.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments