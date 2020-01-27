Addi Ernstmeyer and Kayla Steinbauer scored 10 points each to pace Lincoln Lutheran (6-7) over Bishop Neumann Friday night in girls basketball action.
Lauren Thiele’s 10 points paced Neumann (1-13).
Thiele added 15 points in a 49-36 loss to Harlan, Iowa Saturday night.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 38, BISHOP NEUMANN 23
|Lincoln Lutheran
|13
|4
|10
|11
|--
|38
|Bishop Neumann
|5
|0
|9
|9
|--
|23
Lincoln Lutheran--Wachal 2, Poppe 6, Bergt 7, Ernstmeyer 10, Kreizel 3, Steinbauer 10.
Bishop Neumann--Polacek 4, Chvatal 2, Thiele 10, Spangler 3, Most 3, Toline 1.
HARLAN, IOWA 49, BISHOP NEUMANN 36
|Bishop Neumann
|12
|7
|11
|6
|--
|36
|Harlan
|14
|9
|14
|12
|--
|49
Bishop Neumann--La. Thiele 15, Chvatal 9, Polacek 4, Most 3, Sylliaasen 3, Bosak 2.
Harlan--Leinen 14, Van Baale 12, Schmitz 8, Wicks 5, Cheek 5, Hall 3, Leinen 2.