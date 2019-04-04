Wayne State College head softball coach Shelli Manson announced recently the addition of two pitchers to the 2019 recruiting class.
Joining the Wildcat program for the 2019-20 season are Hadley Chvatal of Wahoo and Sloan Cooksey of Los Angeles, California.
They join five other players—Natalie Arbizu of Gilbert, Arizona, Madison Gomez from Glendale, Arizona, Riley Holmberg of Surprise, Arizona, Clare Reinhart from Omaha and Paiton Tornberg of Surprise, Arizona—who previously signed national letters of intent last November during the NCAA early signing period.
Chvatal is a 5-9 right-handed pitcher from Wahoo Neumann High School where she was a three-year starter in softball and is currently in her fourth year as a regular on the track and field team. In the fall, she set school records in wins with 26 (26-10), complete games with 37 and innings pitched with 207.2. She led the Cavaliers to a Class C runner-up finish with a 27-10 record.
“Hadley is a hard worker both on the field and in the classroom,” Manson said. “She is a state champion and knows what it takes to win and we are looking forward to seeing how she develops in the coming years. Hadley is another arm that can contribute and will add depth to our pitching staff and excels in the classroom being selected for the RHOP program.”
Chvatal played on four Class C state tournament teams that included a state championship in 2017 as a junior. She earned Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star Class C First Team All-State honors as a junior and senior and was All-Nebraska Second Team both seasons. Chvatal also excels in the classroom earning Academic All-Conference and All-State honors each of the last three years.
Sloan Cooksey is a 5-7 right-handed pitcher from Mira Costa High School in California where she is a three-year starter in softball.
Last season as a junior, she recorded a 5-2 record and 2.66 ERA in 11 appearances with four complete games and 59 strikeouts in 58 innings pitched.
Cooksey was named Most Valuable Player as a freshman and sophomore and has helped her team to back-to-back Bay League Championships the last two years. She is also a Scholar Athlete.