Wahoo Bishop Neumann placed second and Yutan was third in Bishop Neumann Invitational wrestling meet Saturday.
Millard South JV won with 208.5 points. Neumann scored 175 points and Yutan ended with 150. Cedar Bluffs was ninth with 37 points.
Aaron Ohnoutka won the 106-pound title for Neumann and Samuel Vrana won the 160-pound title.
Cade Lierman (113), Max Lautenschlager (120), Seth Fairbanks (138) Bobby Hageman (196), and Jon Matulka (220) all placed second for Bishop Neumann.
Winning their weight class for Yutan were Sean Henkel (138), Caden Egr (170) and Josh Jessen (182). Isaac Kult and Tyler Pinkelman finished second in the 145- and 285-pound weight class.
Tanner Kiefer was the top finisher for Cedar Bluffs by finishing third at 220 pounds. Teammate Isaac Baker ended fourth at 152 pounds.
BISHOP NEUMANN INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING--1, Millard South JV 208.5; 2, Bishop Neumann 175; 3, Yutan 150; 4, Lincoln Christian 129; 5, Columbus Scotus 73.5; 6, Lincoln Pius X 51; 7, Millard West JV 48; 8, Lincoln Lutheran 40; 9, Cedar Bluffs 37.
FIRST-PLACE MATCHES: 106 (Round Robin)--1, Aaron Ohnoutka, Neumann; 2, Gino Rettele, Millard South JV; 113--1, Isaac Wegrzyn, Lincoln Christian; 2, Cade Lierman, Bishop Neumann; 3, Dylan McCubbins, Millard South JV; 4, Paul Littlefield, Columbus Scotus; 5, Janson Pilkington, Yutan; 6, Tyler Cline, Columbus Scotus. 120--Grant Wells (Lincoln Lutheran) 32-12, So. over Griffin Rettele (Millard South JV) 28-5, Sr. (Dec 8-5); 126--Zane Albertson (Millard South JV) 27-7, Jr. over Eli Wegrzyn (Lincoln Christian) 25-10, Sr. (Dec 11-8); 132 (Round Robin)--1, Creighton Caniglia of Millard South JV; 2, Max Lautenschlager of Bishop Neumann; 3, Jett Arensberg of Yutan; 4, Addison Green of Millard West JV; 5, Grant Cole of Cedar Bluffs; 138 (Round Robin)--1, Sean Henkel of Yutan, 2, Seth Fairbanks of Bishop Neumann; 3, Logan Ferris of Millard South JV; 4, Keyden Uhrich of Lincoln Lutheran; 5, Tommy Svoboda of Lincoln Christian; 6, Jayden Kreifel of Bishop Neumann; 145 (Round Robin)--1, Hunter Randolph of Millard South JV; 2, Isaac Kult of Yutan; 3, Conner Specht of Bishop Neumann; 4, Brock Clarke of Columbus Scotus; 5, Riley Dawe of Lincoln Lutheran; 6, Garrett Capron of Cedar Bluffs. 152--Austin Sloger (Millard South JV) 11-8, Sr. over Riely Eickmeier (Columbus Scotus) 17-18, So. (Fall 1:08); 7th Place Match, Ryan Brandenburg (Columbus Scotus) 1-6, Sr. over Remington Musgrove (Bishop Neumann) 1-10, So. (Fall 1:00). 160 (Round Robin)--1, Samuel Vrana of Bishop Neumann; 2, Grant Kerrigan of Lincoln Pius X; 3, Jacob Byers of Lincoln Christian; 4, Ben Kamrath of Columbus Scotus; 5, Caelan Adams of Millard South JV. 170 (Round Robin)--1, Caden Egr of Yutan; 2, Dylan Svoboda of Lincoln Christian; 3, Paul Sobansky of Lincoln Pius X. 182 (Round Robin)--1, Josh Jessen of Yutan; 2, Uoseph Elaraky of Millard West JV; 3, Sabastien Fritz of Columbus Scotus; 4, Sam Driewer of Lincoln Christian; 5, Paul Hennig of Cedar Bluffs; 6; Tristen Williams of Millard South JV. 195 (Round Robin)--1, Bobby Hageman of Bishop Neumann; 2, John Haase of Lincoln Christian; 3, Brock Dyer of Millard South JV. 220--Christian Nash (Millard South JV) 34-1, So. over Jon Matulka (Bishop Neumann) 33-6, Sr. (M. For.). 285--Shayan Jafari (Lincoln Christian) 24-10, Sr. over Tyler Pinkelman (Yutan) 19-16, Jr. (M. For.).
Other notable matches: 120--3rd place, Trev Arlt (Yutan) 35-10, Fr. over Josh Urlacher (Bishop Neumann) 17-22, So. (Dec 3-1); 5th place, Luke Leedom (Bishop Neumann) 5-17, Fr. over Sam Marrinan (Millard West JV) 11-15, So. (Dec 4-1); 126--5th Place Match, Dekyan Behrens (Millard West JV) 14-17, Jr. over Adam Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann) 21-21, Fr. (Dec 6-2). 152--3rd Place Match, Jesse Keiser (Yutan) 22-13, So. over Isaac Baker (Cedar Bluffs) 9-14, Fr. (Fall 3:22); 5th Place Match, Korey Cozad (Millard West JV) 25-16, Fr. over Thomas Vrana (Bishop Neumann) 15-21, Fr. (Dec 4-0). 220 3rd Place Match--Tanner Kiefer (Cedar Bluffs) 20-11, Sr. over Hector Mora (Lincoln Pius X) 13-10, So. (MD 11-0); 285 5th Place Match, Evan Pleines (Lincoln Pius X) 3-11, Sr. over Jacob Vandenberg (Bishop Neumann) 4-27, Fr. (Dec 3-1); 7th Place Match, Garrett Wieseman (Cedar Bluffs) 0-23, Bye.