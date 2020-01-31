{{featured_button_text}}
Wahoo Bishop Neumann held Fremont Archbishop Bergan scoreless in the first quarter and went on to win 58-26 in boys basketball action Thursday night.

Neumann senior forward Joe Fisher led all scorers with 15 points. Freshman teammate Turner Ahrens added 14 in the win.

Jake Ridder led Bergan in scoring with seven points.

BISHOP NEUMANN 58, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 26

Archbishop Bergan16 --26 
Bishop Neumann16 22 11 --58 

Archbishop Bergan--Boggs 3, Ridder 7, Sleister 3, Logemann 4, Hoyle 2, Gossett 4, Field 3.

Bishop Neumann--Pospisil 8, Haberman 2, Sander 4, Kmiecik 5, Ahrens 14, Fisher 15, Miller 7, Woita 3.

