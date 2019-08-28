WAHOO -- Although Tim Turman retired as the head coach at Wahoo Neumann following the 2018 season, a familiar face will be leading the Cavaliers this fall.
Longtime assistant coach Doug Lanik has taken over the reins at Neumann. He inherits a squad that finished 9-3 last season and upset Auburn and Pierce in the Class C-1 state playoffs.
Lanik, a former Midland University player and coach, has a wealth of experience.
"I've been a head coach before and I've been an offensive coordinator at the college level before," he said. "We'll just pick up where we left off and keep it rolling."
Although standouts such as Fremont Tribune All-Area lineman Caden Johnson graduated, the Cavaliers return three offensive and five defensive starters.
David Lilly, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior, rushed for 484 yards on 64 carries as a junior. He also recorded 144 tackles with 13.5 tackles for loss at linebacker.
Tight end Trey Miller (6-2, 220) caught 26 passes for 285 yards as a junior last fall. Dalton Bartek, a 5-11, 265-pound senior, and Jan Mautlka, a 6-0, 205-pound senior, return to bolster the line.
Jarrett Kmiecik, a 6-1, 180-pound senior, also gives Neumann a threat at receiver. He caught 11 balls for 161 yards in 2018. He also averaged 34.4 yards as a punter.
Eli Vedral graduated at quarterback, but Taylen Pospisil, a 5-10, 160-pound senior, is back after missing all of 2018 due to a torn ACL suffered during the summer basketball season.
If Pospisil falters, the Cavs can turn to junior Kolten Cada, who served as Vedral's backup in 2018.
Additional help on offense could come from junior running back Spencer Wiese (5-10, 155), senior lineman Jonathan Klement, junior lineman Will Kavan, junior running back Dawson Sabatka and junior tight end Karson Sander.
Defensively, Lilly, Miller and Kmiecik return at linebacker while Bartek is a returning starter on the line. Wiese started in the secondary.
"Our expectation is to play good, solid Neumann football on both sides of the ball," Lanik said. "We want to be able to run the ball on offense and stop the run on defense."
The Cavaliers will open the season Friday night at Boys Town. Their home opener is Sept. 6 against Lincoln Lutheran. The annual rivalry game with Wahoo High is set for Oct. 11.