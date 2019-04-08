Wahoo Neumann beat West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Fremont Bergan in a golf triangular recently at Hilltop Country Club.
The Cavaliers finished with a 161 while GACC shot a 198. Bergan recorded a 205.
Lindsey Thiele was the meet medalist with a 38. Teammate Patrick Kenney shot a 39 while Lauren Thiele (41) and Boston Pentico (43) also competed.
Spencer Hamilton and Preston Tracy shot a 50 each to lead Bergan. Thunder Myers had a 51. Jack Wilmes (54) and AJ Walter (55) also competed.
Andrew Franzluebbers led GACC with a 47. Carter Arduster (49), Livia Hunke (51), Ben Ulrich (51) and Bryson Grimm (58) also played for the Bluejays.
Bergan didn't have enough for a junior varsity team score, but Jared Forsberg shot a 58 while Jarett Boggs and Garrison Mendlik had a 60 apiece.