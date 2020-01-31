Wahoo Bishop Neumann and Yutan competed at the Freeman Invitational wrestling tournament recently.
Neumann finished second as a team with 120 points, just one point behind Fillmore Central. Yutan was third with 97 points.
Neumann's Aaron Ohnoutka won the 106-pound title with a pin to improve to 32-3 on the season.
Earning second for Neumann was Cade Lierman at 113-pounds and Jon Matukla who couldn't wrestle in the 220-pound title due to a medical forfeit.
Yutan's Sean Henkel earned an 8-5 win over Seth Fairbanks of Neumann to claim the 138-pound title. Isaac Kult won the 145-pound title with a pin and Caden Egr pinned his opponent to win the 170-pound title.
Trev Arlt was second at 120-pounds.
FREEMAN INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Fillmore Central 121, Bishop Neumann 120, Yutan 97, Auburn 72, Lincoln Christian 71, Johnson County Central 64, Nebraska City 64, Sutton 54, Louisville 53½, Southern 45, Freeman 43½, Meridian 29, Palmyra 13, Norris 11, Dorchester 3.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, pinned Meyer, Fillmore Central, 3:19; 113--Schademann, Fillmore Central, major dec. over Lierman, Bishop Neumann, 20-7; 120--Schalk, Nebraska City, pinned Arlt, Yutan, 2:00; 126--Rainey, Southern, major dec. over E. Wegrzyn, Lincoln Christian, 18-6; 132--Eggleston, JCC, pinned Pro, Nebraska City, 1:32; 138--Henkel, Yutan, dec. Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann, 8-5; 145--Kult, Yutan, pinned Nun, ; 152--Dorsey, JCC, major dec over., Dickinson, 10-2; 160--Jones, Louisville, dec. Hinrichs, Sutton, 2-1; 170--Egr, Yutan, pinned Green, Meridian, 2:51; 182--Knott, Louisville, tech. fall over, Barnes, Fillmore Central, 16-0, 4:51; 195--Haase, Lincoln Christian, pinned Pacheco, Nebraska City, 1:06; 220--Klover, Southern, won by med. forfeit over Matukla, Bishop Neumann; 285--Smith, Sutton, dec. Asche, Fillmore Central, 2-1.
NOTABLE THIRD-PLACE MATCHES: 132--Max Lautenschlager, Neumann, pinned Jesse Rodriguez, Nebraska City 0:20; 145--Judd Alberts, Freeman, dec. over Conner Specht, Neumann, 4-1; 160--Gavin Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, dec. over Samuel Vrana, Neumann, 9-6.