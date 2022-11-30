New look Fremont girls ready for 2022 slate

The message remains the same for Fremont girls basketball: play with confidence and play with pace.

It’s only the pieces that have changed for the Tigers, who enter 2022 with practically a new team from the top to bottom.

“We talk to them alot about being patient and having urgency,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn, now in his fifth year at the helm of the Tigers. “We know that we’re not going to be as good on Dec. 1 as what we are going to be in January and February.”

Fremont will have five brand new starters this winter, losing its four-member golden generation to graduation and the fifth, McKenna Murphy, to a transfer to Elkhorn North.

All told, those five accounted for 94% of the Tigers offense during last year’s 27-2 Class A championship team.

All those lost parts means establishing new roles for the group, Flynn said. Who will be the Tigers’ go-to scorer? Who will be the primary ball handler?

After four years of being able to pencil in those answers without much afterthought, the Tigers will be starting fresh this season.

“We’ve got a lot of growing to do,” Flynn said.

Senior Emmalee Sheppard is the lone returner with extensive varsity action, playing in all 29 games as the first sub off the bench. She averaged 2.8 points per game and makes up 80 of the 120 points scored last year coming back.

“She’s been a tremendous leader on and off the court, just really took over that role,” Flynn said. “I don’t know if it will show up on the stats sheet, but if you watch the game, you’ll see us put her on the opponent’s best player. I’m really glad we’ve got her back.”

Other returners who appeared in more than 10 games last season include junior Sydney Glause, who will be out of action for the opening weeks of the season due to injury, senior Maggie McClain and sophomore Mattie Dalton.

“By the start of conference play, we should have ten solid bodies,” Flynn said.

Fremont’s offense will also look a little different this fall, relying more on points from inside the arc, particularly with production from Dalton, and less on the long range shot the Tigers have been known for in the Flynn era.

“Looking into the post, I think that is going to be one of our biggest strengths, especially in four-out, one-in,” said Flynn. “Same thing with our transition game, trying to get the ball inside a little bit more than what we did last year.”

Fremont got its first taste of live game action in a pair of jamboree halves with Omaha Central and Omaha Duchense,losing 33-19 to the Eagles and 23-21 on a come from behind effort by the Cardinals.

“We don’t want to get used to this feeling, but I’m glad for the experience today and now we know some things that we have to work on,” Flynn said.

The Tigers commence their 2022 season at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, hosting Millard North for the opening game of the Early Bird Classic.