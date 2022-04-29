Newill breaks pole vault record, Tigers win team title at George Anderson Invite

OMAHA - The day finally arrived for Fremont pole vaulter Hailey Newill. The senior has racked up plenty of event wins over the course of the spring, but the school record had hovered just beyond her grasp.

That changed Thursday at the George Anderson Invite hosted by Omaha Benson.

Newill finally cleared 11’1” to become the new record holder.

“It’s been a long time coming, I’ve been working towards this for quite a while, so it’s really nice to take that extra step and get the record,” Newill said.

The record lasted all of 20 minutes as Newill ended her day clearing 11’6” - winning the event by over a foot.

“I had already taken a lot of jumps at that point, so on the way down I was just relieved, I was tired, but overall I was just so happy,” Newill said.

Warm weather, a new pole that’s been in Newill’s hands for a little over a week and a few technique tweaks coalesced into two record-breaking jumps.

“The big thing was getting my feet up and over the bar and just not shooting out towards the bar,” Newill said.

Newill’s event win was one of six event wins - split evenly between field and track events - for the Tigers, who slipped past Lincoln Pius X for the team title with 110 points to the Bolts 102.

Fremont picked up a healthy portion of their team points in the field events with five medalists between the shot put and discus.

Mackenzie Kinning won the shot with a throw of 38’5”, besting the field by just under two feet.

Also placing were Mia Knigge with a heave of 35’ ½” in fifth and Ellah Hofer taking home seventh at 33’ 7 ½”.

Hadeley Dowty took home gold from the discus with a throw 122’9”, which was 11’ better than any of the other competitors, while Elise Estudillo claimed sixth at 100’8”.

On the track, Tania Gleason added a win in the 100m, clocking in at 12.66. She was joined on the podium by Sydney Glause in third in 12.67 and Ella Cooper in sixth in 13.04.

Lucy Dillon set the new top mark this year in the 400m, winning the event with a 57.68. Taylor McCabe added a fourth place finish in the race with a 59.72.

Glause and Dillon both also medaled in the 200m with Glause finishing runner-up in 26.29 and Dillon taking fifth in 26.97.

The Tigers final win came in the 4x400m, which allowed Fremont to jump Pius X in the team standings.

McCabe, Gleason, Emmalee Sheppard and Cooper combined to clear the race in 4:07.57 for a 10 second win over the field.

Sheppard, Gleason, Cooper and Glause also had a third place finish in the 4x100m, completing the lap in 50.36.

Fremont’s 4x800m team of Mia Wagner, Jaiden Rensch, Johana Macias and Avry LaFavor took fourth, logging a 10:31.84.

Wagner also had a third place finish in the 800m with a 2:31.71.

Chloe Hemmer notched a runner-up finish in the 1600m, recording a time of 5:29.77 while McKenna Olson added a fifth place finish with a time of 5:41.53.

