Carter Newill will be back at tight end for Fremont High School this fall, but the senior is also expected to fill a different role for the Tigers.
"I'll be taking some hand offs at fullback," he said. "I'm looking forward to running some people over. That will be fun."
The 6-foot, 220-pound Newill caught 15 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown last fall. Only 2019 graduate Dillon Dix (31 catches) and junior Dawson Glause (20 receptions) caught more.
"Carter has really good hands for a guy that is so physical," FHS coach Seth McClain said. "His testing was unbelievable. In the pro agility, he ran a 4.12 which is crazy fast for someone at 220 or 230 pounds."
Tony Weinandt, who retired from FHS after the 2017-18 school year, has returned to serve as offensive coordinator for the Tigers.
"He has brought a lot more energy and a different vibe to the team," Newill said. "When he was calling plays my sophomore year, we went to the playoffs. He said they are going to try and get me the ball a little bit more this season."
Jack Cooper, who saw time at quarterback as Brody Sintek's backup last fall, is expected to move into the starting role this fall.
"Jack has looked good right now," Newill said. "He is throwing a perfect ball. He can throw on the run. He is quick and a good pocket passer. He's been working hard."
Newill was part of a group that joined Cooper after morning workout sessions to work on passing.
"The quarterbacks and the other skilled position guys would go out to the practice field and throw the ball around for 45 minutes to an hour," Newill said. "We'd run plays and everything."
Volunteer coach Mark Voss has also offered assistance.
"He is kind of our throwing coach," Newill said. "He has helped everyone out with their hands, footwork and other things. He has been there every day throwing."
The Tigers got to showcase some of their talents during 7-on-7 games.
"We finished that up a few weeks ago," Newill said. "It went well and I felt like we bonded as a team. Our effort was super high. We started a little slow, but gradually got better."
Newill is also expected to be at linebacker in the Tigers' 4-2-5 scheme. Last fall, he recorded 20 tackles, including 13 solo stops.
"We have a lot of young guys in the secondary, but our linebackers and defensive linemen are pretty experienced," he said. "We just need to find some more depth and I think we'll be pretty stout."
Newill likes playing on both sides of the ball.
"I'm pretty balanced with both of them, but defense is probably what I'll go and play in college," he said. "I definitely want to play at the next level."
To help in that pursuit, Newill attended various summer football camps. South Dakota State has been in contact with him since he attended a Jackrabbits' camp.
"All the camps I went to helped me quite a bit technique-wise and experience-wise," Newill said. "It really put me ahead for the season."
Newill said the senior class is doing everything it can to lead the Tigers back to the playoffs after missing out on the postseason last year.
"The vibe around the program is really intense," he said. "The seniors have been cracking down on everybody making sure they are doing what they are supposed to so we can be ready for the first game (Friday at home against Lincoln Northeast)."