Next generation takes the helm for Fremont football

Fremont football got its fall started a little earlier than normal this season.

As soon as the calendar turned to August, it was go-time for the Tigers of the gridiron with a week zero game on the books—one of six games played a Friday prior to the rest of the state’s opening date.

“It’s been good in some ways and some things, it’s been a challenge, but for the most part it’s something that we’ve enjoyed,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings, who is entering his third year as the Tigers’ head coach.

Fremont enters the 2022 season needing to replace a 1,500-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and over two-thirds of its receiving production from a year ago on the offensive side of the ball and two of its defensive leaders on the other side of the ball.

“We have some guys that are ready to fill in, obviously we are replacing some really good athletes that have gone on to play at the next level, but we have guys ready to go at those skill positions,” Jennings said. “They’ve learned on the fly a little bit this summer and now they’re ready to go.”

The latest group of Tigers inherits a stretch of back-to-back winning seasons under Jennings, a new trend this bunch is aiming to continue.

“The thing that has to emerge is how are we going to win games as a team and how we going to come together,” Jennings said. “We’ve lost some key guys, but we’ve seen things over the course of the summer and camp that has proven that we are going to be okay, but now it’s time for them to take the reins.”

Starting at the quarterback spot, senior Hudson Cunnings will take over as the Tigers’ signal caller.

“He has had a great summer, developed into a good leader throughout the summer and fall camp,” Jennings said.

Cunnings, who didn’t throw a pass in-game last fall, has spent the last two years as Fremont’s back-up quarterback. He has one completion on his career at the varsity level, a 22-yard touchdown pass as a sophomore.

That’s not to say Cunnings isn’t experienced. He spent his junior year helping anchor Fremont’s defense as the team’s second-leading tackler from the linebacker spot, a role he’ll also reprise as a senior.

“We think he can come on the field and really open some eyes,” Jennings said.

Slotting in at running back will be senior Benny Alfaro and junior Landon Schurman, splitting the carries and also opening up Fremont’s playbook for more two-back sets.

“They’ve both shown they are capable of playing that spot and it’ll continue to sort itself out a bit, but we have two guys that are capable of doing it, so we’re going to run some two-back stuff.”

Jackson Cyza heads the receiver corps as the top pass catcher back. He hauled in six passes for 102 yards and a score as a junior.

“He’s really taken hold of that room and those guys are falling into place,” Jennings said.

On the defensive side of the ball, Fremont brings back a beefy, experienced front line locked down by seniors Caleb Wagner, Titus Richardson and Brayden Reeder and junior Dakota Coon.

Reeder racked up five sacks as a junior while Wagner and Richardson compiled 26 and 25 tackles, respectively.

“We got a good core of our defense back, at the linebackers and defensive backs especially,” Jennings said.

Fremont opens its season today, hosting Columbus for the first time since 2019 as the F&C Club Cup, which began in 1920, goes up for grabs after a two-year hiatus.

The Tigers last won the rivalry game in 2015.

The Discoverers are coming off a 7-3 season that featured an opening round playoff loss.

Columbus will be in a similar spot as the Tigers on opening day, breaking in a new quarterback behind an experienced line.

The Discoverers do return leading rusher Liam Blaser, who is coming off a 727-yard, 10-touchdown season as a junior.

“He’s a big bruiser type of kid, so I think we are going to see a heavy dose of him,” Jennings said.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Heedum Field.