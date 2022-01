The Bergan girls wrapped up Centennial Conference tournament play with a 46-33 win over Kearney Catholic Thursday.

The Knights combined to sink nine three’s in the win, matching a program record.

Kearney Catholic kept pace with Bergan for the first three quarters, only allowing the Knights to lead by three, 30-27, going into the fourth.

The Knights exploded for 16 points in the final frame while holding the Stars to six.

Bergan (12-6) returns to action Tuesday at Omaha Concordia.

