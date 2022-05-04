Nine Tigers sign letters of intent

Fremont’s largest signing class ever grew Wednesday as nine Tigers signed their letter of intent

They join the 21 Tigers who signed earlier this year.

Mackenzie Kinning—Wayne State, Track and Field: Kinning will be staying in track mode at the end of her high school career, continuing the spot with the Wildcats.

“Wayne was just the perfection combination of not too big and not too small. It just felt right to me when I went to visit and I loved meeting the track coach who was super nice,” Kinning said.

Kinning, a starter on Fremont’s softball team, choose the track route because she felt like she had a higher ceiling in the sport .

“I have played softball for most of my life but with track, I feel like I have succeed more and there is so much more I can grow into and learn espeically with all the new events like hammer and javelin,” Kinning said.

Drew Sellon—Morningside, Football: Fremont’s top wide receiver will be joining the rankings of the defending NAIA national champions after inking with Morningside University.

“They win a lot and out of all the schools I visited, it felt like it was the best fit for me,” Sellon said.

Sellon is slotted in as a wide receiver in college after he put up 838 yards receiving on 38 catches for three touchdowns in his senior year.

“Wide receiver has always been my favorite position and I’m just excited to get up there and work on my craft and get better at it,” Sellon said.

Mason Limbach—Morningside, Football

Limbach will be joining his Tiger teammate on the Mustangs’ roster.

“They wanted me a lot and knowing Drew was going there too, it was nice to have someone you know there with you,” Limbach said.

Limbach was the heart of Fremont’s defense as a senior, totaling 104 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and six sacks.

Hailey Newill—Millikin University, Track and Field: Fremont’s pole vault record holder will continue to take to the skies in college after signing with Division III Millikin University.

Newill wanted to continue her pole vaulting career, but also wanted to specialize in arts technology for her future studies, narrowing down the list of possible landing spots for the senior.

“Millikin basically had both of them,” Newill said. “Finding that combination is really what sold it for me.”

The senior recently set the girl’s pole vaulting record at Fremont, clearing 11’6”.

Ryan Winter—Midland, Baseball: Winter will be staying close to home to continue his baseball career, inking with the hometown Warriors.

“I’ve always wanted to (play college baseball) since I was little and I thought Midland would be a good choice,” Winter said.

The senior has handled the first base duties for the Tigers this spring, helping Fremont to an 11-6 record.

Eny Bravo-Torcias—Midland, Women’s Wrestling: Bravo is the other Tigers staying close to home, becoming the first Fremont girl since the inception of the girls wrestling team to join the Warriors.

“I really hadn’t thought of it until I started loving the sport even more and plus it was a great opportunity to expand my experiences as well as afford college,” Bravo said.

Bravo was one of three Fremont wrestlers to make it to the inaugural NSAA Girls State wrestling tournament, earning a third place finish at districts at 185lbs.

Thalia Tenney-Sierra—Central Community College, Women’s Soccer: The keeper from Fremont’s best season in recent memory will keep on playing soccer, signing with Central Community College.

“It was somewhere I could be close to my family and I knew the coach,” Tenney said.

Tenney posted three shutouts in her senior year as the Tigers went 7-7 while reaching the district semifinals.

Tyler Suer—Concordia Track and Field: Suer’s decision to continue his throwing career with Concordia was an easy one.

“They have a really good program and they offered first,” Suer said. “I fell in love with the campus and that’s when I decided.”

The senior’s best placement this spring came at the George Anderson Invite, taking fifth with a throw of 47’3”.

“Track is the most fun I have ever had in sports,” Suer said. “I’ve played football and basketball for a long time and track has just been the most fun sport there is.”

Lexi Montoya—Hastings College, Bowling: Montoya will continue her bowling career at Hastings College.

The senior advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class A individual tournament this past winter and helped the Tigers finish third in the team tournament.

