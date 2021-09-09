No. 1 Bergan blows past No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Lutheran handed Bergan its first deficit of the season, forcing a Knights punt on their opening drive before marching down the field to score on a 22-yard pass at the six minute mark of the opening quarter.

The Warriors were in position to take a two-score advantage on the Knights after picking off a Koa McIntyre pass - his first interception of the fall - at midfield, only for the Pruss and McIntyre to rectify the situation themselves.

"That was the one thing we were missing in the first part of that first quarter," Mruz said. "We were blitzing guys, just weren't getting any pressure on the quarterback."

Alex Langenfeld knocked through a 33-yard field goal with 41 seconds left in the first quarter to push Bergan in front for good, 10-7.

The Knights got down to the 22-yard line on their first possession of the second quarter, but turned the ball over on downs.

Bergan's defense got the ball right back to the offense with Jarett Boggs jumping on fumble to put the Knights back in the red zone.

The next play, Koa McIntyre found Gavin Logemann in the end zone from 13-yard outs for the first of his four passing touchdowns on the night.