No. 1 Bergan blows past No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran

Bergan defensive lineman Owen Pruss had neither a height or a weight advantage against any of the Lincoln Lutheran offensive lineman Thursday night.
Still, the senior found his way into the Warriors backfield at the most critical of times.
"When you are faster and get right there up in their face, they aren't ready for you," Pruss said.
With Bergan trailing for the first time all year, Pruss got to Lincoln Lutheran's quarterback Joshua Duitsman, causing the Warriors signal caller to throw a pass up for grabs.
Senior Koa McIntyre was the man on the spot, hauling in the lame duck and taking it back to the house to tie the game.
"I crossed the guys face, grabbed the quarterback and the next thing you know Koa is running for a touchdown," Pruss said.
Pruss' pressure and McIntyre's pick-six sparked a 45-0 run by the No. 1 Knights in a 45-25 win over the No. 9 Warriors Thursday night at Heedum field.
"They have size on us, but we have to play tough," said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. "They wanted to challenge us to be physical. We decided to answer that challenge and be physical. Owen Pruss is five-nine and a hundred and sixty five pounds and I'll take Owen every day of the week in that situation. He is going to be a bulldog and is going to fight for you."
Lincoln Lutheran handed Bergan its first deficit of the season, forcing a Knights punt on their opening drive before marching down the field to score on a 22-yard pass at the six minute mark of the opening quarter.
The Warriors were in position to take a two-score advantage on the Knights after picking off a Koa McIntyre pass - his first interception of the fall - at midfield, only for the Pruss and McIntyre to rectify the situation themselves.
"That was the one thing we were missing in the first part of that first quarter," Mruz said. "We were blitzing guys, just weren't getting any pressure on the quarterback."
Alex Langenfeld knocked through a 33-yard field goal with 41 seconds left in the first quarter to push Bergan in front for good, 10-7.
The Knights got down to the 22-yard line on their first possession of the second quarter, but turned the ball over on downs.
Bergan's defense got the ball right back to the offense with Jarett Boggs jumping on fumble to put the Knights back in the red zone.
The next play, Koa McIntyre found Gavin Logemann in the end zone from 13-yard outs for the first of his four passing touchdowns on the night.
"Once we get in a rhythm we feel pretty good about ourselves," Mruz said. "It avalanched from there."
Koa McIntyre kept it himself for the final score of the first half, punching in a two-yard run to set the halftime score at 24-7.
This is the second time this fall McIntyre has thrown for a touchdown, run for a touchdown and scored on defense.
Bergan took advantage of a miscue by the Lincoln Lutheran special teams unit to start the third quarter, recovering the opening kick-off in prime position.
The Knights put together another one-play scoring drive as Koa McIntyre hooked up with Kade McIntyre for a 22-yard score just seven seconds into the second half.
Koa McIntyre found Logemann and his younger brother one more time each in the third quarter as Bergan ballooned its lead to 45-7.
Logemann's second score was of the 19-yard variety while Kade McIntyre showcased his foot speed, blazing past the Lincoln Lutheran defense for a 93-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
Bergan racked up 370 yards of offense in essentially three quarters of action with the back-ups playing the majority of the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Lutheran tacked on three touchdowns in the final frame to bridge the scoreboard gap to just 20 points.
"The JV got a good look at a top team for a quarter there," Mruz said.
Koa McIntyre finished the night 9 of 19 passing for 255 yards and also ran the ball nine times for 48 yards.
Kade McIntyre was the Knights top receiver with four catches for 172 yards, bulked up by the 93-yard touchdown run.
Logeman had three catches for 34 yards and two scores while Lucas Pruss caught two passes for 60 yards.
Boggs was the Knights leading rusher, carrying the ball 13 times for 74 yards.
Bergan held Lincoln Lutheran to 288 yards of total offense - 156 passing and 127 rushing.
Alex Painter led the defense with nine total tackles and six solo stops while Boggs recovered both Warriors fumbles.
