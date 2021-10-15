No. 1 Bergan dispatched No. 10 Oakland-Craig 56-21

No. 1 Bergan was clinical in dispatching No. 10 Oakland-Craig 56-21 Friday night to officially secure their spot in the playoffs.

“We are clicking right now,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. “The kids know that and they are looking to get better every week.”

Bergan held the lead from 52 seconds into the game onwards and rattled off 28-unanswered points to begin the contest.

Koa McIntyre gave the host Knights the lead, going untouched up the middle for a six-yard score, following up a 45-yard run to get the Knights in scoring position.

Alex Painter notched Bergan’s second score of the opening quarter, slipping through the Oakland-Craig defensive line for a one-yard score.

Jarett Boggs owned the second quarter, scoring from 43- and five-yards out to double Bergan’s lead to 28-0 with six minutes to go in the half.

Oakland-Craig put up its lone points on Bergan’s first-team defense with 35 seconds to play in half.

“We were pretty tough up front,” Mruz said. “Outside of that one drive, I had to get after them a little bit because we did get pushed back a little bit and they took it to us on that drive, we ran to the football real well and did a fantastic job of tackling in space. As long as we keep doing that, we are going to be a tough team to score on.”

Bergan regained its four-score cushion before the halftime buzzer rang with McIntyre finding Lucas Pruss for a 35 yard score with eight seconds left on the clock.

“I liked the way we answered right back,” Mruz said.

Bergan put the game out of reach in the third quarter, scoring twice to ballon their lead to 49-7.

Boggs notched his third score of the evening with a 32-yard run, bouncing off one defender then stiff arming past another to reach the end zone.

McIntyre capped off his night by breaking off a long run to put the Knights at the one-yard line, then finishing off the scoring drive with a dive into the endzone on the next play.

Bergan’s final score of the evening came on a hook-up between Cooper Weitzel and Kade McIntyre with the Knights’ back-up signal caller hitting McIntyre in stride on a slant. McIntyre did the rest, weaving through the Oakland-Craig secondary for the score.

A fumble recovery by Painter set up the score - one of two turnovers forced by the Bergan defense with the other being a Max Nosal pick in the first half.

Oakland-Craig added two scores in the final minutes of the running clock fourth quarter to set the final score.

Bergan will look to complete their second-straight undefeated regular season in week nine, traveling to Ponca on Friday, Oct. 22.

Ponca is coming off a 48-14 loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic to fall to 3-5 on the year.

