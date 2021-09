No. 1 Bergan falls in straight sets to Lincoln Christian

No. 1 Bergan was upset by Lincoln Christian Tuesday night, getting swept 3-0 (25-15, 26-24, 25-17).

"Lincoln Christian played really great defense and put a nice block tonight," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. "That frustrated our hitters and on serve receive we had a tough night."

Paige Freickenstein led the offense with seven kills and a pair of blocks.

Carlee Hapke added five kills and two aces. while both Kaitlyn Mlnarik and Rebecca Baker chipped in four kills.

Baker also had 12 assists.

Summer Bojanski picked up 15 digs.

Bergan will play in the Northeast Nebraska Classic beginning Thursday against West Point-Beemer and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast.

