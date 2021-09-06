No. 1 Bergan takes to the skies in win over GICC

No. 1 Bergan took to the skies to dispatch Grand Island Central Catholic 38-8 Friday with quarterback Koa McIntyre throwing four touchdowns to four different receivers.

The Knights put up 24 points in the opening quarter to put the game away early.

Alex Painter was the first reception of a McIntyre touchdown pass, hauling in a 34-yard score.

Gavin Logemann has just one reception on the night, but made it count for a 13-yard touchdown to put Bergan in front 14-0.

McIntyre kept it himself for the third touchdown of the opening frame, scooting 40-yards to pay dirt.

Alex Langenfeld capped off the quarter with a 31-yard field goal.

The highlight of the night came on the first score of the second quarter on a 74-yard hook-up between McIntyre and Lucas Pruss.

Bergan finished its scoring with a brother-to-brother touchdown as Kade caught a 12-yard pass from Koa.

The Knights racked up 441 yards of total offense with Koa McIntyre accounting for 328 - 257 passing yards on 14 of 17 passing attempts and 71 rushing yards on seven carries.