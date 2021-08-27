No. 1 Lady Knights win season opener

No. 1 Bergan volleyball opened the season with a 3-1 (25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23) over Omaha Roncalli Thursday.

"Roncalli kept us on our toes the whole match," Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. "The first match of the season is always tough as you can't get a scouting report."

Kaitlyn Mlnarik led the Lady Knights with 13 kills, 13 digs and three blocks.

Kennedy Bacon added eight kills and a pair of blocks, along with seven kills from Carlee Hapke and six kills from Paige Frickenstein.

Rebecca Baker dished out 38 assists, chipped in three kills and had a pair of aces.

Bergan travels to Lincoln Christian Tuesday.

