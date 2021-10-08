No. 1 Millard South overpowers Fremont

No. 1 Millard South proved to be too much for Fremont to handle as the Patriots handed the Tigers a 40-14 loss Friday at Heedum Field.

“That's a good football team that we played tonight, they are number one in the state for a reason,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. "I really thought we battled hard. We really did a nice job I thought of getting them out of some of the things they thought they would come and do."

The Tigers did themselves no favors in forcing a possible upset bid, turning the ball over on down after a botched punt attempt on their own 17 yard line on the first possession of the game.

The Millard South offense needed just two plays to covert the plus field position into points as quarterback Gabe* Stenger scrambled for a 17-yard score.

The Patriots extended their lead to 14-0 late in the first quarter on a three-yard run by running back Christian Nash.

Millard South cemented it’s lead with 1:44 left in the opening period with Nash rushing for his second score of the quarter. The Patriots lead was kept to 20-0 after a failed point after conversion.

The visitors took a 27-0 lead into the halftime break after a 59-yard catch and run score at the 10:51 mark of the second quarter finalized the scoring in the opening half.

Fremont’s highlights came in the second half with Micah Moore getting the Tigers on the board on a 10-yard touchdown reception to answer a Millard South score on the first drive of the second half.

The touchdown came after the Fremont defense forced and recovered a fumble.

Fremont added a fourth quarter score with Sintek calling him own number on a one-yard run 36 seconds into the final frame.

The Fremont offense was held to just 220 total yards in the loss while the Patriots racked up 460 yards.

Sintek completed 15 of 28 passes for 134 yards and one score.

Moore finished with 69 rushing yards on 23 carries.

"We had some chances there, third and short, second and short and they brought the house and packed the box and we struggled to move the line of scrimmage," Jennings said.

Millard South scored a final time at the midway point in the fourth quarter to set the final score at 40-14.

Friday was the final time Fremont would step on to Heedum Field for a home game as the Tigers honored its senior class during the halftime intermission.

"I just told them I loved them," Jennings said. "All the success that we've had this year, everything that has gone in the right direction is because of your leadership."

Fremont will be on the road for the final two weeks of the regular season, traveling to Omaha North in week eight followed by a trip to Lincoln Pius X.

