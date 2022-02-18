No. 2 Bergan knocks off No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock in triple overtime

Not one, not two, but three overtimes were needed to decide the Class D1-2 subdistrict tournament champion.

No. 2 Bergan outlasted No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock 57-55 to punch their ticket to the districts finals.

Adisyn Mendlik sent the game to first overtime, drilling a three with 37 seconds left to tie the game at 36-36.

The senior hit a pair of three's in the final quarter to help Bergan rally from a deficit.

Both teams got a look in the final 30 seconds of regulation, but Elmwood-Murdock turned the ball over on a foul by Brenna Schmidt - her fifth, neutralizing the 6'5" post, who finished with 14 points, for the rest of the night - while Bergan's final shot went long.

The initial overtime saw both team tally nine points, keeping the game tied at 45-45 after the extra four minutes.

Both sides produced just four points in the second OT with Elmwood-Murdock's Delaney Frahm connecting with a buzzer-beater to tack on four more minutes of game action.

Summer Bojanski sealed the win at the free throw line in the third extra period, scoring the final three points of the game at the charity stripe.

Bergan's Kaitlyn Mlnarik led all scorers with 18 points while Rebecca Baker added 16. The duo combined for 13 of Bergan's 21 points in overtime.

The green-and-gold Knights led at every break point in the game, up 9-7 at the end of one and 19-14 at halftime.

Elmwood-Murdock closed the gap by the end of the third quarter, creeping to within 27-26.

Bergan enters the district finals as the No. 2 seed and will face No. 15 seed Plainview on Friday, Feb. 25. The location and time of the contest are to be determined.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0