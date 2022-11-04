No. 2 Bergan survives Amherst's upset bid to reach 5th-straight state championship game

LINCOLN - No. 2 Bergan survived its semifinals bout with No. 6 Amherst Thursday, outlasting the Broncos in four sets, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20.

Amherst, who upset No. 3 Cross County in the opening round, took a non-traditional approach in attempting to upset the Knights, playing with finesse instead of trying to match Bergan’s power.

“You play a lot of really good teams and they don’t tip a lot,” said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. “They hit strong with a defense that is set up around the block, but what they did well is they just moved us around so much and made us go get everything.”

Defensively, Amherst put up a single block for most of the night, staking its season on its back line to handle the hot shots from Bergan’s powerhouse hitters, junior Paige Frickenstein and senior Kaitlyn Mlnarik.

Offensively, the Broncos decided going up, around and over the Bergan block was more fruitful than trying to go through it.

“They have every shot,” said Wewel. “Their coach (Jonie Fader) has done an amazing job with those girls. They were better than what I scouted them at last night and really rose to the occasion.”

The strategy worked like a charm in the opening set.

Bergan fell into volleyball’s equivalent of the finger trap, trying to blast past Amherst while errors and miscues mounted and the Broncos back line handled nearly every shot.

“We love the big hit and the big kill, but they’re sitting back there, running a single block and you’re ending up hitting it to one of their passers,” Wewel said.

Still, the Knights hung around in the set, getting as close as two, 19-17, before a service error halted the momentum, allowing Amherst to close the set on a 6-2 run and go up 1-0.

“We were very tentative from the service line,” said Bergan assistant coach Kim Dieckmann.

Dropping the opening set was Bergan’s first lost set since Oct. 6 against Grand Island Central Catholic and ended a run of 10-straight sweeps by the Knights.

Bergan slowly began to unravel the Amherst defense in a grueling second set which saw the Knights playing from behind for the majority of the game.

“We just had to be more aware of the tip and coming off of the block, staying low and then not hitting so hard all the time,” Wewel said.

The Knights block - 11 on the game - came up big at the conclusion of set two. Frickenstein and Linden Nosal handled an Amherst attack at set point to even the match at 1-1.

The third set looked more familiar to the Bergan faithful as the Knights grinded out a 13-6 lead, holding off the Broncos for a decisive seven-point victory, 25-18.

Senior setter Rebecca Baker took matters into her own hands in the four and final set, pulling the Knights in front with back-to-back kills. See finished with eight kills while dishing out 39 assists.

The turnaround allowed Bergan to close out the match on a 10-5 run.

Frickenstein notched the game-winning kill, hammering a shot off the Amherst block for her team-leading 18th of the game.

Mlnarik added 16 with both finishing with three blocks.

This will be the fifth-straight title for Bergan, adding this year's senior class to the exclusive club of reaching the championship in all for years.

“The most fun group I’ve ever had in my entire 41 years of coaching and the most unselfish,” said Wewel.

Waiting in the finals is a rematch with No. 1 and unbeaten Lincoln Lutheran.

The Warriors dismantled Oakland-Craig 25-19, 25-9, 25-16 in the other semifinals match.

First serve for the C-2 championship game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Devaney Center.