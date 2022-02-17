No. 2 Bergan takes care of business to set-up meeting with No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock

MURDOCK—No. 2 Bergan took care of Mead 64-40 in the opening round of the Class D-1 sub district tournament Tuesday night.

“This time of the year, if you win a basketball game, you’re not going to be too disappointed in anything,”

The Knights set the tone in the first quarter with Summer Bojanski and Kaitlyn Mlnarik accounting for 14 of the team’s first 18 points.

Bojanski led Bergan with 16 points, setting a new-career high with just her fourth double-digit scoring performance of the year. The southpaw sank three 3-pointers in the win, also a career-best.

“Summer stuck around the last couple of practices, shooting the ball at the free throw line, shooting a lot of three pointers and she’s playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Pribnow said. “This is the time of year where you need a lot of girls to step up.”

Mlnarik cooled off from her eight point quarter to finish with 14.

Bergan as a whole kept up it’s first quarter pace, widening it’s lead to 36-15 by the halftime bell. Bojanski capped the strong half with a steal and a layup in the final five seconds to set the intermission score.

Bergan put the game on ice in the third quarter, widening it’s advantage to 57-25.

Adisyn Mendlik accounted for 10 of the Knights 21 points in the frame to finish with 13 on the night.

Mead crept back from the 32 point deficit in the final quarter as the Knights starters yielded the final eight minutes of action to the bench.

The win sets up a match-up between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in D-1 with Elmwood-Murdock advancing on the other side of the bracket.

Elmwood-Murdock (22-2) beat Cedar Bluffs 71-3 to advance to the championship game.

“They are a really good basketball team, you look at their record, who’ve they’ve beat,” Pribnow said. “They are very defensive minded, but they can put up a lot of points on the offensive end.”

Bergan won last year’s subdistrict meeting between the two teams, but Elmwood-Murdock was without their 6’5” post Brenna Schmidt, who is averaging 10.4 points per game and 6.9 rebounds this year.

“We are obviously going to have to rebound with the Schmidt girl on the inside being six-five,” Pribnow said. “We can’t expect to stand by and reach up and get a rebound, we’ve got to put bodies on bodies.”

The black-and-silver Knights are led in scoring by Lexi Bacon, who averages 11 points per game.

Elmwood-Murdock’s only losses on the season are a 15-point loss to Lincoln Lutheran, who beat Bergan by 17, and a 20 point loss to Oakland-Craig, who Bergan beat last week by seven.

Tip-off for the subdistrict championship game is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Elmwood-Murdock.

“A lot of challenges, but it should be a fun game with a state tournament-type atmosphere and I know our girls are up for the challenge,” Pribnow said.

