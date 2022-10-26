No. 2 Bergan takes down No. 3 Oakland-Craig in subdistrict finals

The No. 2 team in Class C-2 vs. the No. 3 team lived up to its billing Tuesday night with the higher-ranked Bergan squad sweeping Oakland-Craig (25-20, 25-23, 25-15) in the subdistrict 3 finals.

“That was a great defensive game for us,” said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. “We didn’t let much get past us.”

Bergan (30-4) broke open the back-and-forth-opening set to lead 17-13, then held the advantage out to a 25-20 win.

“There was no fear because we were going on anyways and they really just put it all together,” Wewel said.

Set two saw Bergan hold a similar lead late, but the black-and-orange Knights didn’t let the set go easily, surviving a pair of set points before falling 25-23.

In the final set, Bergan cranked its defense up a notch, finishing the match on an 11-3 run.

“The little things are what matter in high level volleyball and I think we played high level volleyball tonight,” Wewel said. “Everyone had to be on point on everything.”

Paige Frickenstein capped the win with her 12th kill of the night—her 11th double-digit kill game of the season.

“I just see Paige getting better and better with her lateral movement,” Wewel said.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik added seven kills and also led the backrow with 14 digs while Carlee Hapke chipped in six kills.

Rebecca Baker dished out 30 assists in the win.

The official Class C-2 district pairings have not been released as of Wednesday night, but following the NSAA guidelines (seeding 1-16 based on wildcard points with the 12 subdistrict champions and four at-large bids), Bergan would be the No. 2 seed and host No. 15 Ponca (23-10), the winner of the subdistrict five tournament.

Bergan will be seeking its fifth-straight appearance at the state tournament, which would set the longest consecutive state tournament appearance for the program.