No. 2 Fremont stunned by No. 5 Lincoln Southwest

A lockdown defensive effort by Lincoln Southwest held No. 2 Fremont to a season-low first half scoring output and eventually led to a 55-51 loss for the Lady Tigers Tuesday night.

"Climbing up hill against a top-five team in the state at their place, that's not the predicament you want to be in," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said in a postgame radio interview.

The Lady Tigers were 3 of 27 from the field in the first 16 minutes of action, including 0 of 11 from three-point range.

Fremont scored just two points in the opening period while Southwest got out to a 13-2 lead.

The Silver Hawks built up a 31-9 lead by halftime.

Fremont outscored Southwest 42-28 in the second half, but the damage was already done.

"I am really proud of the effort we came back out with," Flynn said. "We started playing our style."

The Lady Tigers managed to make it a two-possession game with under 30 seconds to play, but Southwest cashed out their free throws - ending the night 16 of 19 from the charity strip - to hold off Fremont.

Taylor McCabe went for a team-high 25 points and eight rebounds with 23 of those points coming in the second half.