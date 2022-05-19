No. 2 Mendlik, Baker stay alive at state tennis

OMAHA—Fremont’s No. 2 doubles team of Adisyn Mendlik and Becca Baker kept their season alive with a pair of wins on the opening day of the Class A state tournament Thursday.

The duo started the day with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Papillion-La Vista South’s Hannah Evanoff and Ingrid Hale.

Mendlik and Baker followed it up with a back-and-forth battle with the No. 10 seed Papillion-La Vista team of Mia Tvrdy and Addison Mahnks, winning the first set 6-1, then dropping the second set 6-7.

Fremont’s pair emerged victorious in the extra set 10-6 to reach the quarterfinals and put themselves in medal contention.

Mendlik and Baker weren’t done making noise in the tournament, pusshing Lincoln Southwest’s Parker Brown and Sophia Heinrch, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, into a third set.

Fremont won the first set 6-4, then dropped the second set 6-1 and the winner-take-all third set 10-8.

Mendlik and Baker will play one more day, facing Lincoln North Star in the seeding match for either the fifth place or seventh place match.

The Tigers three other entrants to the final tournament of the year saw their seasons come to a close.

No. 1 singles Abbie Bigsby opened the day with a 6-1, 6-0 win over North Platte.

Bigsby was bounced from the tournament on a 6-2, 6-4 loss to No. 8 seed Cecillia Ulrich of Lincoln Pius.

No. 2 singles Nora Pentel picked up her first state win as a freshman in the opening round, sweeping Omaha North’s Sofia Acosta 6-0, 6-0.

Her freshman year ended on a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Alyssa Sherman of Elkhorn South.

No. 1 doubles Grace Blick and Kenzie Kirby secured a 6-2, 6-1 win over Bellevue East in the opening round, then were toppled by Lincoln East, the No. 2 seed, 6-1 6-3.

