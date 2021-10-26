No. 3 Bergan wins sub-district title

No. 3 Bergan beat it second ranked opponent in as many days Tuesday night, handling No. 2 Mead 3-1 in the Class D-1 Sub-district 2 championship game.

The Knights opened the match with a 25-23 win, then dropped the second set 25-22.

It was all Bergan after set two with the Knights claiming the third set 25-21 and the final set 25-18.

Bergan opened postseason play with a 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20) win over No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock Monday.

"This was a very tough first round sub-district match-up," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. "Normally, you wouldn't have three top 10 D-1 teams in a sub-district."

Paige Frickenstein led the Knights offense, pounding out 19 kills and recording a pair of blocks.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik stuffed the stats sheet with nine kills, two blocks, two aces and 19 digs.

Kennedy Bacon added six kills and Carlee Hapke chipped in five kills.

Rebecca Baker dished out 40 assists while also recording four kills.

Bergan will take at 24-10 record into the district championship game.

