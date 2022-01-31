No. 3 Fremont routs No. 5 Bellevue East

No. 3 Fremont added another victory over a ranked foe to its resume Saturday, handling No. 5 Bellevue East 80-58.

“I wasn’t expecting us to put up eighty, that’s a lot of points against a team like Bellevue East,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn.

The Chieftains came into the game holding teams to just 39 points with No. 1 Millard South being the only team to eclipse 60 on them.

It was the Tigers starting five that accounted for most of the scoring, combining for 74 with four out of the five reaching double-figures.

Taylor McCabe led all scorers with 29, knocking down six three’s. Sarah Shepard finished a rebound shy of a double-double with 15 points and nine boards. Macy Bryant added 11, McKenna Murphy chipped in 10 and Bella Keaton topped out at nine.

A quarter of Fremont’s points came from the free throw line as the Tigers went 25 of 29 from the stripe. Bellevue East hit 17 of 22 from the free throw line as a combined 38 fouls were called in the contest.

“We knew that there were going to be a lot of free throws because they just play really, really aggressive defense,” Flynn said.

Fremont gave themselves an early cushion with a 10-2 run to start the game, fueled by four points from Bryant.

Bryant had her hand in the action for most of the first frame, hauling in an offense board to set-up the Tigers bucket to take a 16-10 into the second frame.

Fremont started the second quarter with a 6-0 run to reach a double-figures advantage, where it would remain for the rest of the quarter.

McCabe converted three-straight 3-point attempts to send the Tigers into the locker room with a 38-23 lead.

Bellevue East sped up Fremont out of the intermission, forcing a handful of turnovers, which the Chieftains parlayed into a pair of three’s from Jayla Wilson to bring the game back into single digits at 47-38.

A 7-0 run by the Tigers, capped by a three from McKenna Murphy, who tallied 10 points, returned the advantage to double-digits where it would stay the rest of night.

The victory extends Fremont’s win streak to 17 and is the fourth ranked team the Tigers have toppled this winter.

Fremont opened the weekend by cruising past Norfolk 62-36.

The Tigers led by double-digits after the first quarter - 16-6 - and wasn’t threatened the rest of the night.

McCabe led with 23 points followed by 12 from Shepard and 10 from Murphy.

The Tigers will have a chance to add to their already impressive resume, hosting No. 4 Lincoln High Friday then playing a neutral site game against Glenwood (IA) - ranked No. 3 in Class 4A - Saturday in the MAC Shootout at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

