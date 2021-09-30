No. 3 Midland fends off No. 23 Concordia

No. 3 Midland toppled No. 23 Concordia in five sets (19-25, 25-14, 25-19, 13-25, 15-13) Wednesday at home.
The Warriors improve to 17-2 overall and hold a 6-2 mark in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Concordia’s record drops to 9-7 and 4-4 in the conference.
"I fully expected this to be a five-game thing," said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. "Concordia is playing some high-level volleyball right now, so have to give them a lot of credit. Offensively, they’re just really a tough team when they’re in system.”
The match opened with a well-played opening set by the Bulldogs. They were low errors in their attack and took the edge with a 25-19 win. They had just 2 attack errors while hitting .382 with 15 kills. Midland’s offense matched the kill total with 15 but committed 5 errors in the loss.
Concordia’s offensive efficiency didn’t carry over into the second as they had a dozen errors and just 10 kills. The Warriors took advantage of the gifted points and only needed eight kills of their own to even the match with a 25-14 win.
In the third, both offensives looked like well-oiled machines as they combined for just four hitting errors. Concordia had 17 kills with 3 errors, hitting a match-high .412.
The Warriors’ offense was even better with 15 kills and only 1 error. They hit .519 for the set, one of their highest marks of the year, to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
Just as the Bulldogs’ offense had a setback in the second, the Warriors’ attack suffered in the fourth. Nine attacking errors and only eight kills led to a dreadful -.034 hitting percentage. Concordia utilized the miscues as they tied the match with a 25-13 win.
The fifth saw Concordia move ahead 11-6 in the race to 15.
Back-to-back points, first on a Lauryn Samuelson kill then a block by Samuelson and Brooke Fredrickson.
Concordia got a point back to go up 12-8 but Midland closed on a 7-1 run to take the decisive set, 15-13.
Kills by Cortlyn Schaefer and Abbey Ringler, followed by a block by the same duo, tied the game at 12-12.
After an attack error by the Warriors, the Bulldogs gifted the point back with an error of their own. The match was completed on a Schaefer kill, off an assist from Hope Leimbach.
“They responded great after game one and I thought we played some really high-level volleyball in games two and three," Giesselmann said. "We got off to a tough start in the fifth game, but the resilience of the team… they’ve been there before. There’s no panic with our players.”
Leimbach had a team-high 48 set assists on the night and guided the team to a .221 hitting percentage.
On the receiving end of numerous sets was Taliyah Flores. She had a 51-swing night, converting on 16 attacks for kills. Ringler had 12 kills on 22 attempts while Schaefer joined then in double digits with 11 kills on 27 attacks.
Defensively, Delanie Vallinch dug up 13 balls to pace the team in the back row and was at the service line as Midland made their late push in the fifth set.
“You got a freshman serving, making the big run at the end," Giesselmann said. "A lot credit to Delanie on that at the end. That was a lot of pressure.”
Fredrickson added eight digs defensively while Flores had seven to round out her night. At the net, Midland had 11 total blocks. Ringler had a hand on six stops while Fredrickson posted five.
At the halfway point of the conference slate, Midland finds itself among the top four with a 6-2 record.
Jamestown, the new No. 1-ranked team in the NAIA, leads way at 6-0 while No. 13 Dakota Wesleyan (5-1) and No. 10 College of Saint Mary (6-2) round out the top team.
Midland (17-2, 6-2 GPAC) will turn their attention to Hastings (12-7, 3-4 GPAC) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hastings.