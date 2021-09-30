No. 3 Midland fends off No. 23 Concordia

No. 3 Midland toppled No. 23 Concordia in five sets (19-25, 25-14, 25-19, 13-25, 15-13) Wednesday at home.

The Warriors improve to 17-2 overall and hold a 6-2 mark in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). Concordia’s record drops to 9-7 and 4-4 in the conference.

"I fully expected this to be a five-game thing," said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann. "Concordia is playing some high-level volleyball right now, so have to give them a lot of credit. Offensively, they’re just really a tough team when they’re in system.”

The match opened with a well-played opening set by the Bulldogs. They were low errors in their attack and took the edge with a 25-19 win. They had just 2 attack errors while hitting .382 with 15 kills. Midland’s offense matched the kill total with 15 but committed 5 errors in the loss.

Concordia’s offensive efficiency didn’t carry over into the second as they had a dozen errors and just 10 kills. The Warriors took advantage of the gifted points and only needed eight kills of their own to even the match with a 25-14 win.

In the third, both offensives looked like well-oiled machines as they combined for just four hitting errors. Concordia had 17 kills with 3 errors, hitting a match-high .412.