No. 5 Concordia shoots past Bergan

OMAHA - Bergan struggled to keep pace with a red-hot Class C-1 No. 5 Omaha Concordia squad Tuesday, losing 61-31.

Bergan kept Concordia within striking distance in the first quarter, trailing 18-10 at the end of the quarter.

Things spiraled in the second quarter for the Knights as the Mustangs shifted gears into a zone defense that left Bergan befuddled.

“We really lost our composure against a zone for some reason, turned it over a couple times that led to lay-ups,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik. “We have to learn from this experience because here very shortly we have districts.”

The result was Bergan putting up just two points - a Gavin Logemann lay-up five minutes into the quarter - while Concordia poured in 16 including a 7-0 run to end the half that included a pair of breakaway buckets and a buzzer beating three.

“We did not attack the zone very well, turned it over multiple times,” Mlnarik said. “We had possessions where we didn’t get a shot and not only did we not get a shot, but it led to a basket for them.”

The result was a 37-12 deficit at the break.

The Mustangs caught fire from behind the arc in the third quarter, knocking down five three’s to widen their lead to 55-20.

“That’s going to happen during the course of a season and this is an experience that we can learn from,” Mlarnik said.

Max Nosal knocked down a pair of three’s late in the fourth quarter for Bergan, reaching 10 points on the night as the Knight in double-figures.

Bergan (10-8) host Boys Town Friday.

