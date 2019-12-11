NORFOLK — Norfolk downed Fremont High School in a pair of swimming duals Tuesday night.
The Panthers won the girls dual 136-42 and prevailed in the boys division 119-54.
Fremont coach Ali Granger said the Tigers competed well.
“Overall it was another good night of swimming for us,” she said. “Sore and tired with good swims is what we like to see as coaches.”
For the girls, senior Emma Walz won the 200 freestyle with a state secondary time of 2:03.96. She also placed second in the 100 freestyle with an automatic state qualifying time of 55.19.
Karsen Jesse of the Tigers was second in the 50 freestyle with a state secondary time of 27.18.
Grace Blick, Lucy Dillon and Jesse, all sophomores, joined Walz on the second-place 400 freestyle relay team that recorded a time of 4:10.86.
“They dropped time and inched closer to that state cut,” Granger said.
Ellie Schiemann was the Subway Swimmer of the Meet. She placed fourth in the 200 IM in 2:59.68 and fourth in the 500 freestyle in 6:45.87.
“That is a very tough duo to compete in and then she was an asset on the relays for us as well,” Granger said.
Blick, Kelseigh Olson, Schiemann and freshman Lauren Brittenahm combined for a 2:01.78 for second place in the 200 freestyle relay.
Granger was also pleased with Kiera Spilinek. The freshman competed for the first time in the 500 freestyle and was fifth in 7:38.35.
For the boys, Jack Norris was second in the 50 freestyle (26.25) and 100 freestyle (1:00.33). Fellow senior AJ Jacobus was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:26.09).
Freshman John Monson was second in the 500 freestyle (5:31.92) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.87).
“John swam a very strong 500 and also showed his versatility in the breaststroke,” Granger said. “He is proving to be a freshman who can pretty much swim anything.”
The Tigers’ 200 freestyle relay of Evan Lockwood, Gunnar Barret, Josh Iossi and Cade Arnett was second in 2:02.19. Jacobus, Connor Christ, Monson and Norris were second in the 400 freestyle in 3:44.87. The 200 medley squad of Jacobus, Chris, Monson and Norris was second in 1:53.80.
Iossi was the Subway Swimmer of the Meet for the boys.
“He had time drops in all of his races tonight,” Granger said. “Josh has been working hard to improve and he is seeing the results.”
Granger said Arnett, a freshman, also had a strong meet.
“He dropped time in all of his races and is being a large contributor on the relays,” she said.
The Tigers will host Millard South in a dual at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center.
“We are excited for our first home dual,” Granger said.