TEKAMAH — North Bend reigned as the team champions Monday as the East Husker Conference Track Meet was finally completed.
The meet was stopped Saturday due to wet and cold conditions.
The Tigers finished with 139 points to win the boys title. Stanton was second with 94. In the girls division, the Tigers outscored runner-up West Point-Beemer 121.5-96.5.
The Tigers dominated the sprints on the boys side. Joe Howser won the 400 meters in 51.2 while teammate Tanner Wietfeld was second in 52.58. Howser also won the 200 (22.42) while teammate Sam Buckingham was runner-up in 23.30. Buckingham nabbed top honors in the 100 in 10.9.
Zach Borer captured top honors in the pole vault by clearing 12-6. Teammate Ian Virka was third at 12-0.
Ben Rolenc was second in the discus (158-6) and third in the shot put (44-6). Cody Pospisil was the runner-up in the triple jump (38-8 3/4).
For the girls, Ashley Humlicek and Julia Knapp went 1-2 in the pole vault. Both cleared 9-6.
Ally Pojar took top honors in the high jump (5-2) while Megan Ortmeier (4-10) finished third. The Tigers also finished first in the 3,200-meter relay in 10:42.78.
Hannah Williams was the runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles (50.04) while Sydney Emanuel was second in the 800 (2:31.09).
EHC Meet
Boys Team Scores — North Bend Central 139, Stanton 94, West Point-Beemer 83, Oakland-Craig 72.5, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63.5, Twin River 48, Tekamah-Herman 43, Howells-Dodge 41, Wisner-Pilger 28, Logan View 22, Emerson-Hubbard/Pender 12, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 10, Madison 5.
Individual results
Discus: 1. Nick Ronnfeldt (BRLD) 165-2. 2. Ben Rolenc (NBC) 158-6 3. Wyatt Seagren (O-C) 140-5. 4. Ben Wilke (STA) 140-4. 5. Lane Hegemann (H-D) 136-8. 6. Lucas Schneck (LV) 132-4.
High Jump: 1. Spencer Burcham (EHP) 5-8. 2. Gustave Grimelius (WPB) 5-6.1. 3. Ian Virka (NBC) 5-6.1. 4. John Emanuel (NBC) 5-6. 5. Cole Freidel (T-H) 5-4.1. 6. Derek Irish (TR) 5-4.
Long Jump: 1. Cade Goger (STA) 19-6. 2. Luke Wakehouse (T-H) 19-4.5. 3. Darrin Pokorny (H-D) 18-9. 4. Mitch Yosten (H-D) 18-7.5. 5. Josh Brester (H-D) 17-11. 6. Brecken Peters (NBC) 17-9.75.
Pole Vault: 1. Zach Borer (NBC) 12-6.1. 2. Tanner Copple (WP-B) 12-6. 3. Ian Virka (NBC) 12-0. 4. Post, (NBC) 10-0. 4. Roberto Valdevia (LV) 9-6.1. 6. Trey Deemer (O-C) 9-6.
Shot Put: 1. Ronnfeldt (BRLD) 51-7.25. 2. Luke Kramer (BRLD) 46-2.5. 3. Ben Rolenc (NBC) 44-6.5. 4. Seth Totten (BRLD) 43-10.5. 5. Nathan Arons (STA) 42-7.75. 6. Max Ward (O-C) 42-6.75.
Triple Jump: 1. Brandon Schram (T-H) 40-3. 2. Cody Pospisil (NBC) 38-8.75. 3. Tate Koziol (TR) 38-7. 4. Edgar Rodriguez (WP-B) 38-1.25. 5. Chris Sempeck (TR) 37-8.5). 6. Jaxon Weitfeld (NBC) 37-4.
3.200 Relay: 1. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast 8:53.62.
110-HH: 1. Mason Prososki (TR) 14.93. 2. Jack Pille (O-C) 15.6. 3. Jesus Ramirez (WP-B) 16.1. 4. Borer (NBC) 16.1. 5. John Werner (O-C) 16.59. 6. Brady Hull (LV) 16.84.
100: 1. Sam Buckingham (NBC) 10.9. 2. Goger (STA) 11.1. 3. Wakehouse (T-H) 11.37. 4. Schram (T-H) 11.38. 5. Kirby Hughes (WP-B) 11.46. 6. Connor McCarthy (STA) 11.54.
400: 1. Joe Howser (NBC) 51.2. 2. Weitfeld (NBC) 52.58. 3. Robby Mayberry (O-C) 53.17. 4. Rodriguez (WP-B) 53.2. 5. Marcus Spotanski (STA) 53.77. 6. Breckin Peters (NBC) 55.3.
3,200: 1. Parker Zach (STA) 10:46.21. 2. Brandon Mitzel (WP-B) 10:57.96. 3. Brayden Anderson (BRLD) 11:08.93. 4. Abraham Larson (STA) 11:12.39. 5. Jackson Stram (TR) 11:15.67. 6. Dakota Gullicksen (MAD) 11:16.4.
200: 1. Howser (NBC) 22.42. 2. Buckingham (NBC) 23.30. 3. Owen Fox (WP-B) 23.65. 4. Michael Luther (LV) 23.7. 5. Rodriguez ((WP-B) 23.75. 6. Hughes (WP-B) 23.8.
800: 1. Kelton Van Pelt 2:05.96. 2. Josh Brester (H-D) 2:09.61. 3. Mayberry (O-C) 2:11.07. 4. Calby Ruskamp (W-P) 2:12.2. 5. Micah Henshen (BRLD) 2:12.45. 6. Weitfeld 2:12.89.
300IH: 1. Pille (O-C) 41.98. 2. Prososki (TR) 42.49. 3. Ramirez (WP-B) 45.6. 4. Manny Barragan (WP-B) 45.63. 5. Werner (O-C) 46.07. 6. Pokorny (H-D) 46.24.
1,600: 1. Ruskamp (W-P) 4:56.72. 2. Anderson (BRLD) 5:02.68. 3. Parker Zach (STA) 5:05.02. 4. Larson (STA) 5:06.34. 5. Ashton Sims (HLHF) 5:06.44. 6. Mitzel (WP-B) 5:08.06.
400 Relay: 1. Tekamah-Herman 45.74.
1,600 Relay: 1. Howells-Dodge 3:56.25.
Girls Team Scores — North Bend Central 121.5, West Point-Beemer 96.5, Wisner-Pilger 70, Clarkson-Leigh 70, Emerson-Hubbard/Pender 69, Stanton 51, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 35.5, Oakland-Craig 35, Howells-Dodge 18.5, Twin River 14, Logan View 12, Scribner-Snyder 11, Madison 8, Tekamah-Herman 3.
Individual results
Discus: 1. Erin Prusa (H-D) 121-11. 2. Kendra Paasch (WP-B) 116-7. 3. Cassidy Gooch (W-P) 109-2. 4. Bree Burtwhistle (STA) 101-3. 5. Anna Halladay (NBC) 100-5. 6. Cailey Stout (S-S) 99-1.
High Jump: 1. Ally Pojar (NBC) 5-2. 2. Jordan Wegner (W-P) 5-0. 3. Megan Ortmeier (NBC) 4-10. 4. Brooklyn Nolting (BRLD) 4-8. 5. Kennedy Benne (O-C) 4-8. 6T. Alexzi Nottleman (BRLD) 4-6.1. 6T. Sidney Swanson (WP-B) 4-6.1.
Long Jump: 1. Lindsay Kneifl (W-P) 15-9. 2. Jamie Pierce (WP-B) 15-4.5. 3. Keagan Held (C-L) 15-3.5. 4. Paige Bellar (HLHF) 15-0.5. 5. Kennedy Setjje (C-L) 14-5. 6T. Jill Grovijohn (H-D) 13-7.5. 6T. Lauren Emanuel (NBC) 13-7.5.
Pole Vault: 1. Ashley Humlicek (NBC) 9-6.1 2. Julia Knapp (NBC) 9-6. 3. Kayla Svoboda (W-P) 8-6. 4. Kayla Conant (WP-B) 8-0. 5. Liceiny Garia (MAD) 7-6.1. 6. Brisa Figueroa (WP-B) 7-6.
Shot Put: 1. Kendra Paasch (WP-B) 41-2. 2. Faith Riggle (S-S) 36-5. 3. Addison Schneider (HLHF) 34-8.75. 4. Faith Taylor (NBC) 33-7.75. 5. Brittney Urbanek (C-L) 33-6. 6. Jeannina Blahak (O-C) 32-9.
Triple Jump: 1. Taya Bellar (HLHF) 36-6.5. 2. Kneifl (W-P) 35-0. 3. Marissa Morris (TR) 32-10.5. 4. Brandi Simonsen (BRLD) 32-6.5. 5. Kayden Schumacher (C-L) 32-5. 6. Jamie Pierce (WP-B) 32-1.5.
3,200 Relay: 1. North Bend 10:42.78 2. Oakland-Craig 10:47.34.
100H: 1. Kayla Svoboda (W-P) 15.43. 2. Held (C-L) 16.25. 3. Julia Knapp (NBC) 16.65. 4. Abbey Dale (WP-B) 16.7. 5. Hannah Williams (NBC) 17.67. 6. Zoey Lehmkuhl (EHP) 17.84.
100: 1. Ashley Ostrand (EHP) 12.45. 2. Emily Loseke (C-L) 12.93. 3. McKenna Stodola (C-L) 12.98. 4. Kneifl (W-P) 13.1. 5. Rebecca Weddell (WP-B) 13.11. 6. Jasmine Kment (STA) 13.16.
400: 1. Ostrand (EHP) 1:02.21. 2. Weddell (WP-B) 1:03.22. 3. Kneifl (W-P) 1:04.09. 4. Pojar (NBC) 1:04.12. 5. Kelsey Larsen (BRLD) 1:04.78. 6. T. Bellar (HLHF) 1:05.26.
3,200: 1. Paige Steinman (EHP) 12:11.22. 2. Elizabeth Polk (LV) 12:52.09. 3. Bailey Patterson (STA) 13:14.14. 4. Daisy Korus (HLHF) 13:40.12. 5. Kierra Del Valle (NBC) 13:47.35. 6. Kailey Pena (WP-B) 13:54.32.
200: 1. Ostrand (EHP) 25.88. 2. Pierce (WP-B) 26.69. 3. Loseke (C-L) 27.02. 4. T. Bellar (HLHF) 27.1. 5. Kment (STA) 27.19. 6. Weddell (WP-B) 27.35.
800: 1. Larsen (BRLD) 2:29.32. 2. Emanuel (NBC) 2:31.09. 3. Swanson (WP-B) 2:39.04. 4. Savannah Siebrandt (STA) 2:43.2. 5. Caragan Tietz (BRLD) 2:44.93. 6. Sylvia Cunningham (STA) 2:46.01.
300H: 1. Svoboda (W-P) 48.5. 2. Williams (NBC) 50.04. 3. Held (C-L) 50.57. 4. Ashten Rennerfeldt (O-C) 50.9. 5. Dale (WP-B) 51.32. 6. Knapp (NBC) 53.17.
1,600: Steinman (EHP) 5:42.32. 2. Sam Lindner (O-C) 5:58.3. 3. Patterson (STA) 6:00.47. 4. Aleia Bourek (NBC) 6:04.41. 5. Polk (LV) 6:07.39. 6. Abby Post (NBC) 6:14.08.
400 Relay: 1. Clarkson-Leigh 51.56.
1,600 Relay: 1. West Point-Beemer 4:18.10 2. North Bend, 4:26.51.