North Bend Central back in state championship for third straight season

LINCOLN—North Bend Central earned the right to defend their crown.

The Tigers are back in the Class C-1 finals for a third-straight year after a 44-32 win over Grand Island Central Catholic, avenging an early season loss to the Crusaders.

The early January setback to GICC helped prepare North Bend Central for Wednesday morning’s semifinals clash.

“Playing them the first time helped us understand the physicality and they came in ready to be physical,” Sterup said. “We had to match their physicality and when they did get a shot, we had to get a box out and hold them to one shot and I think we did that a lot of the time.”

The physicality limited offensive production in the first quarter with Sydney Emanuel accounting for all six Tiger points for a 6-4 lead.

“The size bothered us,” Sterup said. “We’re not huge, so we get a lot of shots blocked and I think a lot of it was being afraid of that.”

A 5-0 burst out of the second quarter gates cemented North Bend Central in front for the rest of the night, ultimately leading to a 15-8 advantage.

Sydney Emanuel sent the Tigers with a 12-point lead on a runner in the lane, capping off a 12 point first half for the senior and a 24-12 NBC lead. She finished the game with 14 points.

Kaitlyn Emanuel took over the scoring duties in the second half, tallying nine of her 11 points for the day after the break.

The Tigers leading scorer spent most of the day focusing her energy on the defensive side of the ball, handling the task of shutting down GICC 6-foot-1 junior Lucy Ghaifan, who finished with 12 points.

“She took her out of the game for the most part and then when she did catch the ball we had other girls helping inside,” said Sterup. “It took away from Kaitlyn’s offensive game a lot because she had a lot of work to do, but she did a great job of neutralizing her.”

A switch to a 1-3-1 zone by GICC in the second half allowed the Crusaders to climb within five, 26-21, before an Aleya Bourek three-pointer sent the Tigers into the fourth quarter up 31-21.

“That’s what she does,” Sterup said. “She doesn’t make a lot of them, but it seems the ones she makes always come when you need it. You feel a lot better at double-digits.”

Lindsey Emanuel added seven points off the bench while Josie Cleveringa chipped in five.

North Bend Central will meet Lincoln Lutheran in the C-1 title game. The Warriors are coming off a 35-23 win over Gothenberg in the other semifinal game.

Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

