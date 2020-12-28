North Bend Central boys cruise into finals

North Bend Central cruised past Guardian Angel Central Catholic 65-40 to reach the finals of the Tigers home tournament.

“We had times where we looked really, really good and then we had times where we looked a little rough,” said North Bend Central coach Jonathan Baehr. “We are battling for a little consistency on both end of the floor.”

The opening half highlighted the Tigers see-saw evening.

In the opening quarter, North Bend jumped out to a 21-13 lead behind six points each from Kyler Hellbusch and Jaxon Wietfeld.

In the second frame, the Tigers were held to just nine points, but also limited the Bluejays to four points to take a 30-17 lead into the intermission.

Noah Post provided the highlight of the third quarter as the Tigers stretched their lead out to 45-26.

The junior, who finished with 12 points, captured a long offensive rebound with a second left in the third quarter and cashed in a turnaround heave as clock expired to give North Bend Central its 19-point cushion.

Hellbusch put the finishing touches on his team-high 17 point outting with seven points in the fourth quarter.