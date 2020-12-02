North Bend Central boys filling into new roles for 2020 season

North Bend Central will be tasked with replacing two of their top three scorers from a year ago, but coach Jonathan Baehr believes the pieces are in place for the Tigers to maintain their high-level of success.

“We bring back a little bit of a younger team than what we’ve had in the last couple of years, but we also bring back some really good core players,” Baehr said. “I think our talent will come along as the year goes on. Our expectation is to put a quality team on the floor every night and I think we can do that again this year.”

North Bend will be without leading scorer Austin Endorf and third-leading scorer Cody Prohaska, leaving Jaxon Wietfeld to helm the scoring duties.

“Austin was a dynamic player for us and just a tremendous athlete,” Baehr said. “I think we have guys that I feel comfortable saying that they’ll step up into a different role than what they’ve had in the past and we’ll be able to fill the scoring hole. It’ll just be whether or not we can do all the things Austin did last year.”

Wietfeld averaged 11.3 points per game while also leading the team in assists at 4.9 a night and steals with three per game. As a three-year starter coming into the year, he has top 100 assists in all three of his campaigns as a Tiger.