 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Bend Central boys filling into new roles for 2020 season
View Comments

North Bend Central boys filling into new roles for 2020 season

{{featured_button_text}}
North Bend

North Bend Central will be tasked with replacing two of their top three scorers from a year ago, but coach Jonathan Baehr believes the pieces are in place for the Tigers to maintain their high-level of success.

“We bring back a little bit of a younger team than what we’ve had in the last couple of years, but we also bring back some really good core players,” Baehr said. “I think our talent will come along as the year goes on. Our expectation is to put a quality team on the floor every night and I think we can do that again this year.”

North Bend will be without leading scorer Austin Endorf and third-leading scorer Cody Prohaska, leaving Jaxon Wietfeld to helm the scoring duties.

“Austin was a dynamic player for us and just a tremendous athlete,” Baehr said. “I think we have guys that I feel comfortable saying that they’ll step up into a different role than what they’ve had in the past and we’ll be able to fill the scoring hole. It’ll just be whether or not we can do all the things Austin did last year.”

Wietfeld averaged 11.3 points per game while also leading the team in assists at 4.9 a night and steals with three per game. As a three-year starter coming into the year, he has top 100 assists in all three of his campaigns as a Tiger.

“Jaxon is just a complete player,” Baehr said. “He is a consummate worker of his game.”

Bolstering Wietfeld is senior Breckin Peters, who averaged 8.9 points per game last year.

“He is going to do some big stuff for us,” Baehr said. “He is another versatile player, who plays very hard and gets after you as a

Junior Brodie Johnson is expected to take a step forward in his game after being the Tigers 3-point specialist as a sophomore where he connected on a team-high 59 shots from behind the arc.

“He has evolved his game and I think you’re going to see him make some big steps,” Baehr said.

Senior Austin Taylor and junior Noah Post were contributors for the Tigers last season, but are going to step into bigger roles for North Bend this season.

“As the year goes on, I think we will develop some nice depth, but it might take us a little bit to get there,” Baehr said.

2020-21 Schedule

Dec. 3—Twin River

Dec. 5—at Seward

Dec. 10—West Point-Beemer

Dec. 15—at Stanton

Dec. 18—at Omaha Roncalli Catholic

Dec. 22—Milford

Jan. 2—at Raymond Central

Jan. 12—Arlington

Jan. 14—Wayne

Jan. 16—at Archbishop Bergan

Jan. 19—Columbus Scotus

Jan. 21—Oakland-Craig

Jan. 23—Glenwood- IA

Jan. 26—at Madison

Jan. 28—Wisner-Pilger

Feb. 9—at Tekamah-Herman

Feb. 11—Howells-Dodge

Feb. 19—at Fort Calhoun

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News