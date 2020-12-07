North Bend Central claims first bowling title

North Bend Central bowling coaches Dan Nelson and Kevin Capron knew this year’s Tigers squad had the pieces to compete at the highest level coming into Monday’s 2020 NSAA Unified Bowling Championship Monday at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha.

The group returned all but one member of last year’s semifinals squad and had the added boast of getting a player back from injury.

“We were a state trophy team if the guys would just bowl their matches,” Nelson said.

The Tigers did just that, surviving a semifinals scare to eventually produce the program’s first state title with a 3-1 win over Norfolk.

North Bend Central started the day by earning the No. 1 seed with the top total pinfalls after six games of Baker trios prior to the start of bracket play.

The Tigers leaned on their trio of seniors—Connor Schlueter, Hunter Johnston and Travis Winkler—for the bulk of their line-ups, but also mixed in sophomore Alex Cosgrove and Peyton Bruce throughout the afternoon.

In the first round, the Tigers cruised past Omaha Bryan with a 3-0 sweep.

In the semifinals, North Bend found themselves with their backs against the wall, trailing two matches to one to York.