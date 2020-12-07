North Bend Central claims first bowling title

North Bend Central bowling coaches Dan Nelson and Kevin Capron knew this year’s Tigers squad had the pieces to compete at the highest level coming into Monday’s 2020 NSAA Unified Bowling Championship Monday at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha.
The group returned all but one member of last year’s semifinals squad and had the added boast of getting a player back from injury.
“We were a state trophy team if the guys would just bowl their matches,” Nelson said.
The Tigers did just that, surviving a semifinals scare to eventually produce the program’s first state title with a 3-1 win over Norfolk.
North Bend Central started the day by earning the No. 1 seed with the top total pinfalls after six games of Baker trios prior to the start of bracket play.
The Tigers leaned on their trio of seniors—Connor Schlueter, Hunter Johnston and Travis Winkler—for the bulk of their line-ups, but also mixed in sophomore Alex Cosgrove and Peyton Bruce throughout the afternoon.
In the first round, the Tigers cruised past Omaha Bryan with a 3-0 sweep.
In the semifinals, North Bend found themselves with their backs against the wall, trailing two matches to one to York.
“Man, York pushed us until the end and the guys just came through,” Nelson said. “That put us to the test.”
The Dukes claimed the opening match 198-179 before the Tigers evened the series with a 220-179 win.
York put themselves on the cusp of advancing with a 158-149 win in the third match.
North Bend responded by taking the fourth match 193-144 then clinched its spot in the state title match with a 207-179 win in the winner-take-all fifth match.
Nelson said his squad was calm and collected despite the semifinals going down to the wire.
“I think I was nervous enough for everybody,” Nelson said.
The Tigers made things a little easier on themselves in the championship bout with Norfolk, jumping out to a 2-0 advantage with match wins of 175-166 and 154-137.
The Panthers’ lone match win of the championship series came in game three. Norfolk eked out a 171-170 to extend the title bout
North Bend ended the day with a decisive 80-pin win, 200-120, to claim its first bowling title.
The Tigers reached the championship game in 2016, the first year of the competition, but fell to Lincoln Northwest.
This is North Bend’s fourth appearance at the state tournament in five years.
