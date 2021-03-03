North Bend Central cruises past Broken Bow

No. 5 seed North Bend Central picked up where they left off cruising past No. 3 Broken Bow 50-29 in the opening round of the Class C-1 state tournament Wednesday.
“I was pleased with how we came out,” North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said. “Sometimes it takes a while to get used to what’s going on in front of you, but I thought we did look really good early and we were able to get some easy baskets out of it.”
The defending champions converted on their first five possessions to stake out a 10-5 lead.
“I didn’t notice a lot of nervous energy like maybe we saw in the last couple of years,” Sterup said. “I don’t know if it was worth any points, but I think it’s a good thing to have.”
The Lady Tigers lead climbed to 19-7 by the end of the opening quarter.
The pace sagged in the second quarter, with each side tallying six points to send North Bend Central into the locker room with a 25-13 advantage.
Kaitlyn Emanuel, who finished with a team-high 25 points, accounted for all six Lady Tiger points in the period.
North Bend Central pulled away in the third frame, doubling up Broken Bow 15-7 in the quarter to take a 19-point advantage into the final eight minutes of action.
Sydney Emanuel chipped in 12 points for the Lady Tigers as the sisters combined for 37 of NBC’s 50 points.
Standing in the Lady Tigers way of a repeat trip to the state title game is Cinderella-story Winnebago.
“A great story, for sure,” Sterup said. “They can shoot and it’s kind of an unorthodox style you could say, so it’s not a style that we’ve seen this year. It’s going to take a little bit of work on our part to come up with a plan.”
The No. 8 seeded Indians (16-10) upset No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic 48-46 in the opening round of state.
Winnebago snuck into the postseason as the No. 16 seed in the district round after knocking off Pierce in subdistricts.
The Indians followed it up with another stunning win, beating Malcolm 51-49 behind 10 3-pointers to reach the state tournament for the first time since 1990.
Winnebago is a currently on a seven-game win streak.
“They are hot and you don’t want to play a team this time of year that are hot,” Sterup said.
Tip-off for the semifinals clash is set for 9 a.m. Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.