North Bend Central cruises past Broken Bow

No. 5 seed North Bend Central picked up where they left off cruising past No. 3 Broken Bow 50-29 in the opening round of the Class C-1 state tournament Wednesday.

“I was pleased with how we came out,” North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said. “Sometimes it takes a while to get used to what’s going on in front of you, but I thought we did look really good early and we were able to get some easy baskets out of it.”

The defending champions converted on their first five possessions to stake out a 10-5 lead.

“I didn’t notice a lot of nervous energy like maybe we saw in the last couple of years,” Sterup said. “I don’t know if it was worth any points, but I think it’s a good thing to have.”

The Lady Tigers lead climbed to 19-7 by the end of the opening quarter.

The pace sagged in the second quarter, with each side tallying six points to send North Bend Central into the locker room with a 25-13 advantage.

Kaitlyn Emanuel, who finished with a team-high 25 points, accounted for all six Lady Tiger points in the period.

North Bend Central pulled away in the third frame, doubling up Broken Bow 15-7 in the quarter to take a 19-point advantage into the final eight minutes of action.