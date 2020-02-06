North Bend Central ran all over Pender in a semifinal game of the girls East Husker Conference Tournament Thursday night at Midland University’s Wikert Event Center.
The No. 2 seed in the tournament
The Tigers wasted little time finding the bucket jumping out to a 7-0 lead. Pender made it 7-2 but that was as close as they would get the rest of the night.
NBC’s balanced scoring in the first quarter gave them an 18-8 lead after the first quarter. Sophomore Sydney Emanuel led the way with four points in the quarter. Abby Post and Hannah Williams added three points while Megan Ortmeier, Cierra Kluthe, Ally Pojar, and Kaitlyn Emanuel chipped in two apiece.
“We like to get up and down the court. We have good athletes and we try to get them up and down the court as much as we can and get as many layups as we can,” North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said. “We maybe had a few lapses but for the most part we were able to get out and get going early.”
The Tigers topped their effort in the first quarter with 23 more points in the second quarter.
Sydney Emanuel tore it up scoring two buckets driving to the basket and added a jumper and 3-pointer to give her nine points in the quarter and 13 in the first half. She ended with a team-high 14 points.
“She’s a good ball-handler and our court leader out there. We’re a lot better with her out there,” Sterup said. “She was really aggressive out there tonight and had a big night. When she’s aggressive like that we’re a lot tougher to beat.”
NBC cruised the rest of the game outscoring the Pendragons 24-19 in the second half.
Ten different players scored for North Bend Central. Where Sydney Emanuel was relatively quiet in the second half, Ortmeier, a senior, pick up the scoring. She scored six in the second half to also finish in double figures with 10 points.
Pender was led in scoring by Ashley Ostrand who shared game-high honors with Sydney Emanuel with 14 points. The junior scored her 1,000th career point on a drive midway through the third quarter.
The win moved North Bend Central into the EHC finals against the winner of Thursday’s late game between West Point-Beemer and Oakland-Craig. The title game is set for a 6 p.m. tip-off at Midland.
“It’s been a goal all year and it will be a tough game no matter who we play,” Sterup said. “Those are the types of games we want to play this time of year to get us ready for the big ones down the road.”
NORTH BEND CENTRAL 65, PENDER 39
Pender 8 12 9 10 — 39
North Bend 18 23 11 13 — 65
PENDER—Reese Kneifl 2, Lillie Timm 4, Ashley Ostrand 14, Faith Morris 6, Claire Felber 3, Olyvia Nelson 4, Carson Miller 2, Dawson Anderson 2.
NORTH BEND—Julia Knapp 1, Abby Post 6, Kaitlyn Emanuel 8, Cierra Kluthe 6, Sydney Emanuel 14, Megan Ortmeier 10, Lauren Emanuel 9, Ally Pojar 2, Hannah Williams 5, Madelyn Gaughen 2.