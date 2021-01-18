North Bend Central outlasts Bergan in clash of ranked foes

“Those were probably the two biggest shots of the game,” Sterup said. “The way they were playing us, they were going to give us open shots and I am glad she stepped up and knocked those down because that’s the way teams are going to play us.”

North Bend Central (10-1) held it’s two-point advantage, 33-31, going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Tigers, who fell to No. 2 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star rankings, pulled away in the first five minutes of the final stanza, putting together a 10-2 run to stake out a 41-33 lead.

Sisters Kaitlyn and Sydney Emanuel put the final nail in the coffin with back-to-back lay-ups to finish off the run.

The duo combined for 34 points with Sydney going for 20 and Kaitlyn adding 14.

North Bend Central started the game by doubling up Bergan 16-8 in the opening frame. Bergan held the Lady Tigers to six points in the second half to draw within six at halftime, 24-18.

Kaitlyn Mlranik led the Lady Knights with 13 points and Lauren Baker finished with 11.

Pribnow said it was good to see his squad bounced back from their 65-37 loss to ranked Guardian Angel Central Catholic on Thursday in another tussle with a ranked foe.