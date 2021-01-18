North Bend Central outlasts Bergan in clash of ranked foes

Fremont Bergan had an upset on their mind Saturday afternoon as the Class D-1 No. 3 Lady Knights welcomed then-Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central to their gym.
Cierra Kluthe helped keep Bergan at bay, allowing the Lady Tigers to pull away with a 49-38 win.
“(We) are happy to get out of here with a win, this is a tough place to play,” said North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup. “I thought our girls were gutsy when they had to be.”
Bergan, who never led in the loss, whittled an eight-point Lady Tiger lead down to two twice in the third quarter.
The Lady Knights (9-4) took the slow-and-steady approach on offense, working the ball around
“We knew coming in that we weren’t going to win a game that was 60 to 55, it needed to be where we scored 45 and kept them under that,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said.
The change of pace worked as the Lady Knights crept back into the game.
“We didn’t react well at first,” Sterup said. “We were very impatient on offense. They were really patient on offense, making us play defense and kind of wearing us out and getting good shots.”
Bergan got with two points twice in the final minutes of the third quarter only for Kluthe, who finished with 12 points, to knock down back-to-back shots to keep the game from being knotted up.
“Those were probably the two biggest shots of the game,” Sterup said. “The way they were playing us, they were going to give us open shots and I am glad she stepped up and knocked those down because that’s the way teams are going to play us.”
North Bend Central (10-1) held it’s two-point advantage, 33-31, going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers, who fell to No. 2 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star rankings, pulled away in the first five minutes of the final stanza, putting together a 10-2 run to stake out a 41-33 lead.
Sisters Kaitlyn and Sydney Emanuel put the final nail in the coffin with back-to-back lay-ups to finish off the run.
The duo combined for 34 points with Sydney going for 20 and Kaitlyn adding 14.
North Bend Central started the game by doubling up Bergan 16-8 in the opening frame. Bergan held the Lady Tigers to six points in the second half to draw within six at halftime, 24-18.
Kaitlyn Mlranik led the Lady Knights with 13 points and Lauren Baker finished with 11.
Pribnow said it was good to see his squad bounced back from their 65-37 loss to ranked Guardian Angel Central Catholic on Thursday in another tussle with a ranked foe.
“There are one of two things that you can do after for lack of a better term, you get your butt kicked,” Pribnow said. “You either crawl into a hole and wish that you never see that again or you step up and continue to work to get better. ...That’s what our girls did today.”