North Bend Central remains unbeaten after tight battle with Roncalli

OMAHA—North Bend Central remained perfect on the season, surviving its toughest task of the season with a 55-51 win over Omaha Roncalli Friday night.

“For us, it’s just a tremendous learning opportunity,” North Bend coach Jonathan Baehr said. “We get to learn how to finish out a game and we had a chance early to distances ourselves and we let them back in the game, so I just through it was just a really good game for us to experience and figure out a way to get it done.”

Roncalli, who finished runner-up at state in Class B last season, pulled out to an early lead at 7-4, only for North Bend to answer with a 7-1 run to take an 11-8 lead going into the second quarter.

The Tigers pulled away briefly in the second period, stretching their lead all the way out to 12, 22-10.

Roncalli ended the half on a 3-pointer by Jackson Orr, who finished with 20 points, at the horn to cut the Tigers lead down to 24-15 at the break.

The Tigers held the Pride to just four made field goals in the second half.

“I thought from about three and a half (minutes left in the first quarter) until the end of the second quarter we were really good about being disciplined in our gaps, being on the ball, rebounding,” Baehr said.