North Bend Central remains unbeaten after tight battle with Roncalli

OMAHA—North Bend Central remained perfect on the season, surviving its toughest task of the season with a 55-51 win over Omaha Roncalli Friday night.
“For us, it’s just a tremendous learning opportunity,” North Bend coach Jonathan Baehr said. “We get to learn how to finish out a game and we had a chance early to distances ourselves and we let them back in the game, so I just through it was just a really good game for us to experience and figure out a way to get it done.”
Roncalli, who finished runner-up at state in Class B last season, pulled out to an early lead at 7-4, only for North Bend to answer with a 7-1 run to take an 11-8 lead going into the second quarter.
The Tigers pulled away briefly in the second period, stretching their lead all the way out to 12, 22-10.
Roncalli ended the half on a 3-pointer by Jackson Orr, who finished with 20 points, at the horn to cut the Tigers lead down to 24-15 at the break.
The Tigers held the Pride to just four made field goals in the second half.
“I thought from about three and a half (minutes left in the first quarter) until the end of the second quarter we were really good about being disciplined in our gaps, being on the ball, rebounding,” Baehr said.
Roncalli rode the momentum from its basket at the buzzer to its first lead since the opening quarter at 34-33 at the 1:19 mark of the third quarter.
“A credit to them, they play hard and get after you, but we talked at halftime and we knew they were going to make a run,” Baehr said. “We took a couple quick three’s and they weren’t bad shots, they were just quick and when you take quick three’s on this team, they are going the other way.”
The Pride took a 39-38 lead into the fourth quarter, but North Bend took back some of the momentum as Kyler Hellbusch banged home a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Senior Jaxon Wietfeld took over for the Tigers in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his 22 points in the final eight minutes of action.
Wietfield knocked down back-to-back three’s to give North Bend Central a brief 48-43 lead midway through the quarter.
“He is a big time catalyst for what we do,” Baehr said.
Roncalli closed the gap back down to a point, 52-51.
Hellbusch came through again, this time at the charity stripe, knocking down both free throws to make it a three-point game with 13.8 seconds left.
Wietfeld’s defense allowed the Tigers to ice the game away as the senior produced a steal on the Pride’s final possession to seal the win.
“He does it on both ends of the floor for us,” Baehr said. “It’s not like he just comes down here and tries to score. He is down there playing defense.”
Brody Johnson added eight points and Breckin Peters chipped in seven in the win, which moves North Bend Central to 5-0 on the year.
The Tigers host Milford on Tuesday, Dec. 22, for their final game before Christmas break.
