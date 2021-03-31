North Bend Central track competes in Stanton

North Bend Central competed in the Stanton Invitational Tuesday with four Lady Tigers bringing home first place finishes at the meet.

Katilyn Emanuel had a busy day, winning the triple jump with a distance of 36’½”, taking second in the 100 yard hurdles in 16.53 and finishing third in the 200m with a time of 27.75.

Anna Hallady took home the top spot in the discus with a winning throw of 117’7” while also taking fourth in the shot put with a have of 29’10”.

Ally Pojar picked up where she left off in the high jump, winning by clearing 5’2” and also came in third in the 400m race with a time of 1:06.53.

Sydney Emanuel won the 800m in 2:41.

Aleya Bourek finished second in the 1600m in a time of 6:11.43.

Cierra Kluthe took third in the 100m with a time of 13.07. Hannah Williams also took third with a time of 53.05 in the 300m hurdles.

Two of the Lady Tigers relay teams finished runner-up in their races, with North Bend Central clearing the 4x800m in 10:48.82 and the 4x400m combining for a 4:40.83.