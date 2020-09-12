North Bend Central upended by Pierce

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PIERCE — There's no such thing as a rebuilding year in Pierce. At least not this year.

Class C No. 2 Pierce spotted visiting No. 8 North Bend Central the first touchdown of the game, and then the Bluejays bruised the Tigers for 41 consecutive points in a 48-13 win here Friday night.

“They're a good football team,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. “They were ranked eighth in the state (coming into tonight) for a reason. That's a good, quality win for us.”

In other words, it was an overpowering welcome to Class C1 football for North Bend, which had advanced to the Class C2 quarterfinals a season ago.

“It was good to play this kind of competition,” North Bend coach Ryan Stieren said. “I think this will be good. ... I think this thing humbled us a little bit.”

The numbers indicated just how overpowering Pierce was. The Bluejays held the hurry-up, no-huddle Tigers to just 102 yards of total offense in the first three quarters combined, including a paltry 12 yards in the entire second quarter.

“We looked at some zone principles in our secondary, and we knew they had good athletes, but we thought we had guys who could match up well, so we mixed a little man-to-man in there,” Brahmer said.