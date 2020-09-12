North Bend Central upended by Pierce

PIERCE — There's no such thing as a rebuilding year in Pierce. At least not this year.
Class C No. 2 Pierce spotted visiting No. 8 North Bend Central the first touchdown of the game, and then the Bluejays bruised the Tigers for 41 consecutive points in a 48-13 win here Friday night.
“They're a good football team,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. “They were ranked eighth in the state (coming into tonight) for a reason. That's a good, quality win for us.”
In other words, it was an overpowering welcome to Class C1 football for North Bend, which had advanced to the Class C2 quarterfinals a season ago.
“It was good to play this kind of competition,” North Bend coach Ryan Stieren said. “I think this will be good. ... I think this thing humbled us a little bit.”
The numbers indicated just how overpowering Pierce was. The Bluejays held the hurry-up, no-huddle Tigers to just 102 yards of total offense in the first three quarters combined, including a paltry 12 yards in the entire second quarter.
“We looked at some zone principles in our secondary, and we knew they had good athletes, but we thought we had guys who could match up well, so we mixed a little man-to-man in there,” Brahmer said.
It was enough to confuse North Bend quarterback Brodey Johnson, who was 5 of 14 passing for 28 yards in the first half. He finished 15 of 30 for 109 yards, but 40 of those came on his final completion.
Meanwhile, Pierce and its balanced attack churned up a 294-70 advantage in first-half total offense on its way to leading 28-6 at halftime. A year ago, Pierce had the “three horsemen” in seniors Dalton Freeman, Carson Oestreich and Brett Tinker. But with all three graduated, the Bluejays may be even more versatile with six players finishing with more than 30 rushing yards each.
“We don't have one guy who's dominant running the football. We've got probably half a dozen, or seven or eight guys, who are pretty capable of being guys who can get us yardage,” Brahmer said.
And then North Bend, which had gambled several times on special teams in the first half, took a chance again with an onside kick to begin the second half. But Pierce was the lucky one.
Offensive lineman Colton Fritz scooped up that attempted onside kick and raced 55 yards down the North Bend sideline for a touchdown to begin the second half.
“We just kicked it right to the guy,” Stieren said. “We didn't execute it.”
That immediately turned it into a 35-6 game, and Abram Scholting's 25-yard touchdown weave from left to right allowed the running clock to start with 6:15 left in the third quarter.
