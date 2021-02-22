North Bend Central's Mullally finishes sixth

North Bend Central senior Ethan Mullally wrapped up his Tigers career with a fifth place medal at 152lbs Saturday.

Mullally guaranteed his medal on Friday night, opening the tournament with back-to-back wins.

He started of the tournament with a first period pin of

In the quarterfinals, he was trailing 4-2 to Trevor Widener of Bridgeport, before getting three points in the final seconds of the match to advance.

Mullally was awarded a point for Widener’s stalling, then a locked hands call gave Mullally the match-tying point. As the match was headed to overtime, Widener was tagged for another stalling call due to an untied shoe, giving Mullally a 5-4 decision win.

On Saturday, Mullally took Tanner Schneiderheinz of Central City to the third period before being pinned.

In the consolation semifinals, Clayton Harris of David City sent Mullaly to the fifth place match with an 11-1 major decision.

Widener took his revenge in the fifth place match, beating Mullally with a 7-5 decision in overtime.

Mullally finishes the year with a 32-8 record.

