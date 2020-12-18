North Bend Central's Rob Brokaw named National High School Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year

Rob Brokaw initially wanted to go into physical therapy after graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan with a degree in exercise sciences, but ultimately decided he wanted to work high school athletes.
Nearly a decade later, Brokaw, now the Strength and Conditioning coach at North Bend Central, was named the National High School Strength Coach of the Year by the National High School Strength Coaches Association Wednesday.
“It’s one of those things where you have a career goal to achieve (the honor),” Brokaw said.
Brokaw was one of eight finalists from across the country for the award.
“To make it that far down the line is validating to a point, but it also means you made an impact on those that you work alongside with, all your colleges that you are swapping stories with, exchanging ideas with and it means a lot to know they value your contributions to the profession,” Brokaw said.
After playing football at Nebraska Wesleyan, Brokaw initially went to work for Union Pacific as a health and fitness specialist.
While working for the railroad company, Brokaw joined the Archbishop Bergan football program as a junior varsity coach. He moved all the way up to being the Knights strength and conditioning coach before taking over the North Bend strength and conditioning program in 2016.
“It’s education as much as it is throwing around weight, that’s kind of the key piece,” Brokaw said.
While with Bergan, Brokaw was attending conferences across the country to continue to expand his grasp on field of study.
In 2015, he started the Nebraska Strength and Conditioning clinic for area high school coaches to bring that knowledge back to the Cornhusker State.
In its first year, over 140 coaches from as far away as North Dakota came down to learn about growing inside the weight room and the clinic continues to educate coaches annually.
“Being in Nebraska it’s Husker Power, here is what they did and then you come to find out that you don’t have 75 Division I athletes and you have to change how this works to get the most out of your kids,” Brokaw said.
The variation of strength levels inside of the weight room means building strength programs that scale up or down to meet the needs of anyone inside the gym.
“I am constantly trying to find the best way to experience their high school career, athlete or non-athlete, squeeze the most out of their time that we have with them at the school,” Brokaw said.
Brokaw, who is also North Bend Central’s defensive coordinator, was named the NHSSCA Mid America Regional Strength Coach of the Year in 2019.
