LINCOLN — Babe Ruth was the home run king in baseball and Calvin Coolidge was in the White House the last time the North Bend boys won a state tournament basketball game.
That drought, however, ended Thursday afternoon at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Tanner Wietfeld scored 16 points and Breckin Peters had five key points in the final quarter to help North Bend defeat Adams Central 42-37 in the Class C-1 quarterfinals.
The Tigers hadn’t won a state tournament game since a 17-8 victory over Ainsworth in 1927.
“After 90-plus years of not having won ... what a tremendous moment for these guys,” North Bend coach Jon Baehr said. “That is awesome. I am so proud of my basketball team and the way they played.”
The Tigers, who scored the first 11 points of the game, led 31-30 entering the final period. Adams Central, though, took the lead at 36-35 on a pair of Haggan Hilgendorf free throws that came after John Emanuel’s fifth foul.
Emanuel, the Tigers’ second-leading scorer at 15 points per game, was replaced by Peters. The sophomore made an impact right away by making a layup with 1:17.
Following a travel by the 6-foot-9 Hilgendorf, Peters hit one of two free throws to make it 38-36.
“Breckin hit that layup to put us up by one and then hit a key free throw,” Baehr said. “I couldn’t be happier for him.”
The Patriots missed a shot on their next possession. Wietfeld, who earlier this season surpassed 1,000 career points (a feat Emanuel did last month), grabbed the rebound and was fouled. His two free throws made it a two-possession game with :25 left. Peters later iced the win with a basket.
“I kept telling our guys, keep doing the little things we do everyday in practice and we’ll be OK,” Baehr said.
The fourth-seeded Tigers stifled the Patriots’ offense for most of the first quarter. Jaxon Wietfeld had four points and Tanner Wietfeld hit a 3 to spark the Tigers to the 11-0 lead.
Adams Central didn’t score until Nolan Sughroue scored with :30 left in the period.
“We felt we could hang our hat on defense,” Baehr said. “We felt we could come down here and play hard and be physical. I thought we were able to do that today.”
Adams Central coach Zac Foster said the Tigers gave his team trouble with their defensive pressure.
“W score 60 points a game and we had 15 in the first half,” he said. “Give them credit. They’re very, very athletic and they’re versatile.”
The Tigers led 19-15 at the break. Adams Central grabbed its first lead when Sughroue connected on a 3 with 3:37 left in the third quarter that made it 27-25.
Sughroue led the Patriots, 17-8, with 13 points. Hilgendorf added 12 and Thomas Hunt finished with 11.
The win advances the Tigers, 24-3, to the semifinals at 10:45 Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. North Bend will face top-seeded and undefeated Ogallala.
Box Score
Adams Central 2 13 15 7 — 37
North Bend 11 8 12 11 — 42
Adams Central — Cameron Foster 1, Nolan Sughroue 13, Thomas Hunt 11, Haggan Hilgendorf 12.
North Bend — John Emanuel 8, Tanner Wietfeld 16, Breckin Peters 6, Austin Endorf 3, Jaxon Wietfeld 7, Cole Kluthe 2.