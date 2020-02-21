North Bend girls beat Wahoo in OT

DAVID CITY -- North Bend Central defeated Wahoo High in the girls C1-4 subdistrict basketball tournament Thursday night at David City Aquinas.

Megan Ortmeier drained two free throws in the final seconds of regulation to tie the game 56-56 and send the game into overtime.

Ortmeier and Lauren Emanuel put North Bend Central up by four, 60-56, in the extra period and then the Lady Tigers held off the Warriors for the four-point win.

Lauren Emanuel led NBC with 19 points while Sydney Emanuel ended with 15 and Ortmeier 13.

Kendall Brigham scored a game-high 23 points for Wahoo and Iversen added 14 in the loss.

The Lady Tigers are the No. 3 seed in the district finals and will face No. 14 Norfolk Catholic at a time and place yet to be determined.

NORTH BEND CENTRAL 65, WAHOO 61, OT