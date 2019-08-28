NORTH BEND -- After a 10-year absence from the postseason, North Bend qualified for the state football playoffs last season.
Although the Tigers' graduated several key players, including Fremont Tribune Male Athlete of the Year John Emanuel, North Bend coach Ryan Stieren thinks securing another playoff berth in 2019 is very possible.
"We had a lot of kids who got their feet wet last year on varsity and now they are ready to be some of our better players," Stieren said. "Someone said that winning is contagious. I think when you are winning, people want to be a part of it."
After graduating 12 seniors, including Emanuel at receiver and all-district defensive line pick Jeremy Doernemann, the roster number has not changed from last year (37).
"That was good to see," Stieren said.
Stieren has been impressed with the leadership of the veterans on his team and also the squad's overall football talents.
"One of our strengths is the number of kids that we feel can play on Friday nights," Stieren said. "We feel good about our offensive line rotation. We've got seven guys there and at all of the skilled positions we have two guys at each spot. We're also further along with what we're trying to do. These kids have worked hard in the offseason."
Leading the way is senior quarterback Austin Endorf. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder earned Tribune All-Area honors last fall after connecting on 207 of 323 passing attempts (64 percent) for 2,617 yards. He threw for 29 touchdowns.
"He puts us in situations to help us win on every play," Stieren said. "The thing about Austin is, he works hard but he doesn't always look good in practice. When those lights for a game come on, though, he is out for blood. He gets after it and he is pretty darn good."
Emanuel caught 78 balls for more than 1,000 yards last fall. Stieren believes that junior Breckin Peters can help fill that void.
"He will put up big numbers," Stieren said about the 6-foot-1, 200-pound multi-sport athlete. "He is a matchup problem for defenses. We want to put our big receivers on the edge and match them up against smaller corners and then go after them. He is big and strong and athletic. He is a guy that will do good things for us offensively and defensively."
Cody Pospisil, a 6-1 senior, hauled in 26 catches for 392 yards and four touchdowns as a junior last fall. Cody Prohaska, a 6-0 senior, caught four touchdown passes in just three games in 2018 before breaking his collarbone.
"Pospisil and Peters have worked hard in the weight room and Prohaska has come back really strong," Stieren said. "Those three guys will have well over 20 catches and two of them will probably have over 40."
Ethan Mullally rushed for 432 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore last year. He will share time at running back with Ian Virka, a 6-1, 195-pound sophomore.
The offensive line includes right tackle Payton Mitties, right guard Cole Johnson (5-11, 205), center Gavin Peterson (5-11, 200) and left tackle Landon Krenzer, a 6-4, 235-pound junior. Juniors Jace Owen and Hunter Johnston are battling for the left guard job, but both will play a lot.
At tight end is Austin Taylor, a 6-1, 180-pound junior.
"He'll be a nice player for us," Stieren said.
North Bend averaged 32.2 points per game last season, but Stieren thinks the offense could be even better.
"I expect us to be better," he said. "I expect us to put up better numbers, more yardage and more points. I expect all of that. I think we're more complete this year. We have more weapons across the field. Last year, we had Emanuel and we went to the well. This year I feel we can be a tough out because people will have to defend us from all areas.
"I think we can have a 1,000-yard rusher and I think Austin can throw for over 3,000 yards this year. I know I'm pretty optimistic, but we're as far along as we've ever been."
The Tigers have options on the defensive line, including Krenzer and Owen at nose tackle. Johnson will start at one of the other spots while Mitties or Johnston will be at the other.
Peterson recorded 66 tackles as a middle linebacker last fall. The other inside backers will be Peters and Pospisil.
"Those middle three linebackers are the strength of our defense," Stieren said. "They are fast and smart and are aggressive kids."
Taylor, junior Gage Dunn and Virka are in the hunt for the two outside linebacker jobs. Mullally will be at safety while Prohaska and Allan Orellana will be at the corners. Endorf could also play in the secondary, but Stieren would like to save him exclusively for offense.
"I feel really good about our front eight," he said. "We just need to improve our depth in the secondary."
The Tigers open the season Friday night at Johnson County Central. They will face perennial power David City Aquinas on Oct. 11 in North Bend. The Monarchs downed the Tigers 52-14 last season.
"We have to be focused every week," Stieren said, "and we have to play better against one of the best teams in the state. We've talked about last year's game this summer. We're looking forward to that opportunity because we haven't played well against them."